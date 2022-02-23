  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue

    During a campaign stop in Amethi for the present state Assembly election, the UP CM stated that his government will not allow 'Gaumata' to be murdered and will also safeguard farmers' crops from stray animals.

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In response to the stray cattle problem in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a remedy on Wednesday. During a campaign stop in Amethi for the present state Assembly election, the UP CM stated that his government will not allow 'Gaumata' to be murdered and will also safeguard farmers' crops from stray animals.

    "We have entirely halted the operation of unlawful slaughterhouses. I pledge that we would not murder 'Gaumata,' and that we will safeguard farmer fields from wandering cattle," Adityanath said, according to ANI. "We would offer Rs 900-1000 every month to farmers who will adopt and care for stray cattle," he added.

    As voting in the high-profile UP elections progresses eastward, one of the pressing challenges confronting residents in rural regions is the threat of stray cattle. Rural voters have also voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP over wandering livestock and growing prices.

    Meanwhile, Adityanath, who is running for re-election for a second term, attempted to court youngsters at another gathering in Sultanpur. "We would give Abhyuday coaching centres for kids preparing for different entrance examinations," the UP chief minister added. He stated that his administration would cover the costs of online education/exams and the preparation for any contests. The fourth round of the UP Assembly Election 2022 has begun with voting in 59 seats spread across nine districts.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated two days ago that after regaining power, the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh would implement a new strategy to address the issue of stray cattle.
    When asked about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath advised people to vote against those who had deprived them of the Ram Temple.

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events-dnm

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years-ycb

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years

    Rajasthan Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1 gcw

    Rajasthan: Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams-dnm

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams

    Dawood money land dealing case ED arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Enforcement Directorate arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Recent Stories

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth-vpn

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events-dnm

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years-ycb

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years

    football Once a Lionel Messi fan Manchester United Fred now goes gaga over teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

    Once a Messi fan, Manchester United's Fred now goes gaga over teammate Ronaldo

    Rajasthan Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1 gcw

    Rajasthan: Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon