UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue

In response to the stray cattle problem in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a remedy on Wednesday. During a campaign stop in Amethi for the present state Assembly election, the UP CM stated that his government will not allow 'Gaumata' to be murdered and will also safeguard farmers' crops from stray animals.

"We have entirely halted the operation of unlawful slaughterhouses. I pledge that we would not murder 'Gaumata,' and that we will safeguard farmer fields from wandering cattle," Adityanath said, according to ANI. "We would offer Rs 900-1000 every month to farmers who will adopt and care for stray cattle," he added.

As voting in the high-profile UP elections progresses eastward, one of the pressing challenges confronting residents in rural regions is the threat of stray cattle. Rural voters have also voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP over wandering livestock and growing prices.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, who is running for re-election for a second term, attempted to court youngsters at another gathering in Sultanpur. "We would give Abhyuday coaching centres for kids preparing for different entrance examinations," the UP chief minister added. He stated that his administration would cover the costs of online education/exams and the preparation for any contests. The fourth round of the UP Assembly Election 2022 has begun with voting in 59 seats spread across nine districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated two days ago that after regaining power, the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh would implement a new strategy to address the issue of stray cattle.

When asked about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath advised people to vote against those who had deprived them of the Ram Temple.

