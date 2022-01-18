UP Election 2022: Hate-monger Tauqeer Raza emerged from Congress talent hunt, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned the Congress party's secular agenda over sharing the stage with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is accused of making inflammatory anti-Hindu speeches.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned the Congress party's secular agenda over sharing the stage with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is accused of making inflammatory anti-Hindu speeches. Tauqeer, a prominent Muslim cleric and chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council party, recently made headlines when he brazenly threatened Hindus and claimed that the day Muslims rage flares, they would have no place to hide or to escape.

While claiming that Congress was hand in glove with Hindu hate-mongers, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter to claim, "Rahul Gandhi claims to be the biggest Hindu during elections! His party has embraced someone who warns of Hindu genocide! Tauqeer Raza was sharing the platform with Congress UP president and has been taken on board to replace Imran Masood?"

"Congress party has embraced this hate-monger. Congress party always practices the politics of dividing, abusing and threatening Hindus, polarising the Muslim vote bank and then taking their votes. They recently lost Imran Masood (also accused of making hate speeches). Therefore, the new talent hunt of Congress has resulted in Tauqeer Raza being acquired by the Congress for furthering its campaign across Uttar Pradesh," Shehzad said.

"The true character of the Congress stands exposed today. Incite riots, provoke the vote bank, abuse Hindus and then earn votes. This is the strategy of the Congress party. Therefore, they have taken the support of Tauqeer Raza," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks came hours after Tauqeer and his outfit, Ittihad-e-Millat Council extended support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a media briefing alongside UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu, Tauqeer said that only Congress could ensure the development of the Muslims.

Addressing a gathering in Bareilly, UP, Tauqeer had warned Hindus that he could see the anger in the eyes of his youth and that one day when they take the law into their hands, Hindus would not find any place to hide in India.

