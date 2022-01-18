Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

It is now evident that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has gained the faith of the Gandhis, say experts

Amidst the ongoing feud between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress party on Monday evening tweeted a video in which actor Sonu Sood can be seen saying that 'the real chief minister is the one who does not keep asserting that he is the chief ministerial candidate'.

The video, which has been posted around 6:45 pm by the Congress party’s official Twitter handle, shows Sonu Sood as saying, "The real chief minister is the one who is brought from the back-bench and offered the post and told, you deserve it. He can bring change. The person should not be one who keeps asserting that he is the chief ministerial candidate."

Following this, a montage of Channi’s visuals plays out amid aggressive background music. The message seemed evident -- Channi is leading the party in the state.

The video came at a time when the party has officially not announced the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. Sidhu has been positioning himself for the post since the day Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of the chief minister, say experts.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, political analyst Shashi S Singh said, "The Congress has got a trump card in Channi that it has never thought of. Politics is all about timing and narratives. Presently, he is the only popular Congress leader in Punjab who can help the party retain power. The way he handled the Prime Minister's security breach issue, Channi has emerged stronger within the party. He has gained faith of the Gandhis."

Channi is the first Dalit to become the chief minister of Punjab. Dalits constitute 33 per cent of the total population in the state.

Also Read: AAP in driver's seat as Congress going downhill in Punjab, says new opinion poll