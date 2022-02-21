Arvind Kejriwal invokes Sholay dialogue to project himself as 'Gabbar' of anti-corruption

In a quote from the Bollywood film 'Sholay,' Kejriwal remarked, "100 kilometres away when someone engages in corruption, the mother says- son sleep or else Kejriwal will come."

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national leader, stated on Monday that if there is a hung Assembly in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP will form a post-poll coalition to keep the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power.

"If a hung Assembly is formed in UP, we would go to the government and demand that all of our pledges be met to keep the BJP out. So, don't be concerned about the seats; instead, cast your vote for AAP with zeal," Kejriwal made the remarks while speaking at a rally in Lucknow.

Furthermore, in response to Hindi poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' claim of 'AAP's connections with separatist movements,' According to Kejriwal, "a poet from Ghaziabad had a dream that Kejriwal was a terrorist." "So get rid of Prime Minister Modi, as well as agencies like RAW, NIA, CBI, and ED, and keep the poet. He'll tell you who's a terrorist and who isn't," he stated.

"I am a terrorist who terrorises the corrupt," he said.

In his speech, Kejriwal attacked opposition parties, saying, "If the BJP and Congress had worked for 70 years, they would have sought votes in the name of labour. They must now solicit votes by referring to Kejriwal as a terrorist."

In a dig at the BJP, the AAP politician recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, saying, "Yesterday, the PM stated people who ride bicycles are terrorists." "This is an insult to cyclists. When you vote, remind them that it is the BJP (people) who are terrorists, not the cyclists," according to Kejriwal. The Delhi CM went on to say, "First, the country's farmers were labelled terrorists, and now all poor people riding bicycles are labelled terrorists."

Kejriwal is in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh for a one-day visit to rally support for party candidates in the upcoming seven-phase UP Assembly elections. Three of the seven stages of the UP Assembly elections have concluded, and voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

