    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Feb 21, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    Nine persons have lost their lives while a dozen continue to remain critical after they consumed poisonous liquor purchased allegedly from the shop owned by the nephew of sitting Samajwadi Party candidate Ramakant Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

    While the condition of 12 people is stated to be critical, some have lost their eyesight. This incident happened on Sunday night in Mahul town. According to the information received, the outlet from which the villagers have bought liquor belongs to Rangesh Kumar Yadav, the nephew of former parliamentarian and sitting SP candidate Ramakant Yadav. Ironically, the liquor shop is right next to the Mahul police post.

    The tragedy in Azamgarh district occurred due to the consumption of spurious alcohol from a government-approved liquor shop authorized to sell both domestic and foreign liquor. There have been three verified deaths reported. The license was issued in the name of Rangesh. 

    Around 41 people who had consumed or purchased alcohol labelled as 'Bullet' from the same shop have been referred to the local government and district hospitals.

    Even before the Azamgarh incident, there had been a massive outcry over the unrestricted flow of spurious liquor during the election campaign.

    District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi told media persons that the salesman of the shop has been caught and is currently being interrogated. He further said action will be taken under the National Security Act against the culprits.

    Police conducts search operation

    On the other hand, the police have questioned villagers and the people in surrounding areas. A search operation was also conducted in the area to find out who else had consumed alcohol from this shop on Sunday. 

    According to the villagers, out of the 9 people who died, 5 have been cremated. Four bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased belonged to different wards of the same panchayat area. The 12 people who are critical are also residents of different areas. 

    Villagers protested by blocking the road

    Angry villagers blocked the road after the incident. Villagers alleged that poor-quality liquor was being sold in connivance of the police. There was no restriction of any kind, they said, adding that poisonous liquor was sold to the people through government shops to make more profit. 

    In May last year, more than 30 people died in Mittupur village after consuming spurious liquor. After the incident, the district administration had launched a campaign against illegal liquor business.

