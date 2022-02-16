UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

Among the major parties, 30 out of 58 Samajwadi Party candidates, 25 out of 55 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 23 out of 59 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates, 20 out of 56 Congress candidates, and 11 out of 49 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to a recent research report, as many as 135 candidates in the third round of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections had criminal charges filed against them.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) presented an analytical report on Tuesday in which they examined the self-sworn affidavits of 623 candidates out of 627 running in the next round of UP elections on February 20.

21 SP candidates, 20 BJP candidates, 18 BSP candidates, 10 Congress candidates, and 11 AAP candidates have declared severe criminal charges against themselves. Based on the number of criminals running for office, 26 of the 59 seats in this round have been designated Red Alert.

According to the analytical report, 245 (about 39 per cent) of the 623 applicants are crorepatis. Among the main parties, 52 SP candidates, 48 BJP candidates, 46 BSP candidates, 29 Congress candidates, and 18 AAP candidates have reported assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The richest candidate, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party's Yashpal Singh Yadav, has assets worth Rs 70 crores. Devraj, an independent candidate, has the fewest assets, totalling Rs 10,000. The average net worth of a candidate running in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase III is Rs 2.82 crores.

