  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

    Among the major parties, 30 out of 58 Samajwadi Party candidates, 25 out of 55 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 23 out of 59 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates, 20 out of 56 Congress candidates, and 11 out of 49 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 candidates 135 have criminal cases in third phase gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a recent research report, as many as 135 candidates in the third round of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections had criminal charges filed against them.
    The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) presented an analytical report on Tuesday in which they examined the self-sworn affidavits of 623 candidates out of 627 running in the next round of UP elections on February 20.

    Among the major parties, 30 out of 58 Samajwadi Party candidates, 25 out of 55 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 23 out of 59 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates, 20 out of 56 Congress candidates, and 11 out of 49 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    21 SP candidates, 20 BJP candidates, 18 BSP candidates, 10 Congress candidates, and 11 AAP candidates have declared severe criminal charges against themselves. Based on the number of criminals running for office, 26 of the 59 seats in this round have been designated Red Alert.

    According to the analytical report, 245 (about 39 per cent) of the 623 applicants are crorepatis. Among the main parties, 52 SP candidates, 48 BJP candidates, 46 BSP candidates, 29 Congress candidates, and 18 AAP candidates have reported assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

    The richest candidate, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party's Yashpal Singh Yadav, has assets worth Rs 70 crores. Devraj, an independent candidate, has the fewest assets, totalling Rs 10,000. The average net worth of a candidate running in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase III is Rs 2.82 crores.

    Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Amit Shah calls Congress 'blot on nation's democracy'

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man attempts to enter NSA Ajit Doval s residence detained gcw

    Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

    India s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran to wed Kerala s youngest MLA Sachin Dev gcw

    India's youngest mayor to wed Kerala's youngest MLA

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of Ansal brothers - ADT

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses suspension plea of Ansal brothers of seven years jail term

    PM Modi offers prayers takes part in kirtan on occasion of Ravidas Jayanti gcw

    PM Modi offers prayers, takes part in kirtan on occasion of Ravidas Jayanti

    Assam govt to rename cities CM to launch portal for suggestions there is much in the name gcw

    'There is much in the name': Assam govt to rename cities, CM to launch portal for suggestions

    Recent Stories

    India s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry-dnm

    India’s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry

    Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops are leaving - ADT

    Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops are leaving

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures)

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Williams reveal 2022 car with striking blue livery-ayh

    F1 2022: Williams reveals 2022 car with striking blue livery

    Man attempts to enter NSA Ajit Doval s residence detained gcw

    Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon