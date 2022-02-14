UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

Attacking the Opposition --- the Congress and the Samajwadi Party --- PM Modi stated that the "Parivaarwadis" would be defeated once more by the people of Uttar Pradesh in this election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced confidence on Monday that his BJP will retake power in all five poll-bound states. Addressing a public rally in Kanpur, he said the high voting turnout in second phase polls in Uttar Pradesh indicates that BJP is coming to power again. Exhibiting the confidence, he noted Holi would be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself.

Attacking the Opposition --- the Congress and the Samajwadi Party --- PM Modi stated that the "Parivaarwadis" would be defeated once more by the people of Uttar Pradesh in this election.

"When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh? Earlier governments looted the people of the state. If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla," he added. He further said now the 'mafiagiri' was counting its last breath and asked the public to stay alert as the 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again

In an apparent allusion to the hijab controversy, the Prime Minister stated, "Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh feel protected under the BJP's administration. Many more Muslim girls are now attending public schools and colleges."

PM Modi previously urged citizens in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa to vote in the three states' Assembly elections in order to "strengthen the festival of democracy." On Twitter, he stated: "Voting will take place in Uttarakhand, Goa, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers in order to enhance the democratic festival."

