  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Attacking the Opposition --- the Congress and the Samajwadi Party --- PM Modi stated that the "Parivaarwadis" would be defeated once more by the people of Uttar Pradesh in this election. 
     

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi confident of BJP s win says Holi will be celebrated on March 10 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced confidence on Monday that his BJP will retake power in all five poll-bound states. Addressing a public rally in Kanpur, he said the high voting turnout in second phase polls in Uttar Pradesh indicates that BJP is coming to power again. Exhibiting the confidence, he noted Holi would be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself.
    Attacking the Opposition --- the Congress and the Samajwadi Party --- PM Modi stated that the "Parivaarwadis" would be defeated once more by the people of Uttar Pradesh in this election. 

    "When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh? Earlier governments looted the people of the state. If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla," he added. He further said now the 'mafiagiri' was counting its last breath and asked the public to stay alert as the 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again

    In an apparent allusion to the hijab controversy, the Prime Minister stated, "Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh feel protected under the BJP's administration. Many more Muslim girls are now attending public schools and colleges."

    PM Modi previously urged citizens in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa to vote in the three states' Assembly elections in order to "strengthen the festival of democracy." On Twitter, he stated: "Voting will take place in Uttarakhand, Goa, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers in order to enhance the democratic festival."

    Also Read | PM Modi urges citizens to vote in record numbers, strengthen festival of democracy

     

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: In a single phase, voting begins in 70 Assembly constituencies

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 55 seats in 9 districts in second phase

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab

    Punjab Election 2022 If voted to power will work with Centre to strengthen national security says Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, will work with Centre to strengthen national security, says Kejriwal

    Assam CM, Telangana counterpart lock horns over doubts on 2016 surgical strike on Pulwama attack anniversary-dnm

    Assam CM, Telangana counterpart lock horns over doubts on 2016 surgical strike on Pulwama attack anniversary

    Anna Hazare suspends hunger strike against Maharashtra's government wine policy - ADT

    Anna Hazare suspends hunger strike against Maharashtra's government wine policy

    Punjab Election 2022 If voted to power one lakh govt jobs to be given to youth promises CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    football premier league Is Cristiano Ronaldo running out of lives at Manchester United Football pundits argue

    Is Ronaldo running out of lives at Manchester United? Football pundits argue

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: Analysing KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants' buys and team post mega auction

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon
    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon