UP Election 2022: Amit Shah calls Congress 'blot on nation's democracy'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's thugs have invaded the land in Uttar Pradesh, while Yogi Adityanath evacuated the 2,000-crore-worth-of-land by using a bulldozer.

The second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is underway. However, political parties are busy at work campaigning for the following stages. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kanpur countryside, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Akbarpur. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has also visited Mauranipur and Baruasagar in Jhansi. There, he has been particularly harsh on the opposing parties. Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress's family. The BJP leader said that Akhilesh Yadav completed the task of putting 45 members of his family in various posts in 5 years, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed the task of delivering 45 initiatives to your doorstep.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's thugs have invaded the land in Uttar Pradesh, while Yogi Adityanath evacuated the 2,000-crore-worth-of-land by using a bulldozer. "Akhilesh's thugs operated in Bundelkhand to steer kids toward crime by manufacturing kattas and bullets. At the same time, Narendra Modi announced plans to reply to Pakistan by producing bullets rather than bullets in Bundelkhand," Shah added.

He further said these family-oriented parties are a blot on the country's and the world's democracy. He said, "These parties can do nothing to help Uttar Pradesh or the country. Can the Congress Party, led by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, accomplish good for the country? These parties are uninterested in promoting democracy."

Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: In a single phase, voting begins in 70 Assembly constituencies

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 55 seats in 9 districts in second phase