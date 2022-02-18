UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam, Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years

The trio was last seen together in public in October 2016 while flagging off the "Samajwadi Vikas Rath." The trio campaigned together once again on Thursday.

The high decibel campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has escalated further ahead of the third round of the election, which takes place on February 20. On Thursday, an unexpected picture surfaced from Etawah: Samajwadi Party (SP) chairman Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were spotted together on the campaign trail for the first time in more than five years.

The trio was last seen together in public in October 2016 while flagging off the "Samajwadi Vikas Rath." The trio campaigned together once again on Thursday. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party, campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav, stating that his party would fulfil the people's hopes. Yadav stated that the people want poverty and unemployment to be remedied and that his party's objectives on these matters are quite clear.

He urged the people to support SP president Akhilesh Yadav's win. The third phase of voting will take place on February 20 in Karhal, where the BJP has pitted Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav. In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned alongside Baghel in this seat virtually simultaneously on Thursday at a poll rally around three kilometres away. Speaking at a rally in an SP stronghold, Shah also chastised the party for bringing veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav to the campaign.

Shivpal Yadav was spotted campaigning alongside his brother and nephew. Due to a family feud, Akhilesh showed uncle Shivpal the exit door of the Samajwadi Party in 2016. Shivpal founded his political party, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya). However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PSP did not win a single seat in the state. Shivpal Singh Yadav's party has joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led alliance. The feud between Akhilesh and Shivpal was formally resolved last year when they decided to work together to depose the BJP administration in the state.

