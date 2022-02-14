  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

    Claiming that the BJP is heading toward defeat, Yadav said it was “evident from the changing language.”
     

    UP Election 2022: Yogi's garmi has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:14 PM IST
    Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming “historic voting” for the SP-RLD candidates on Monday said the people have subdued the “garmi” (haughtiness) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first two phases of the UP Assembly elections.

    Slamming CM Adityanath, Yadav said he (Adityanath) used to claim ahead of the elections that “khoon ki garmi” (haughtiness, enthusiasm) of the SP and RLD leaders would be subdued after the elections.

    “After the first two phases, the people have pacified ‘garmi’ of those who were talking of curbing others’ enthusiasm (garmi nikal denge) after the elections,” Yadav said while addressing an election rally in the Bundelkhand region as reported by PTI.

    “Now after the third phase, the people of Bundelkhand will make him ‘thanda’ (cool down),” he said. He addressed rallies in Jhansi, Hamirpur and Mahoba. “In the first phase, there was historic voting in favour of the SP-RLD alliance candidates. The same is the situation in the second phase. The BJP only betrayed the people of Bundelkhand while the SP is there for them,” he said.

    Claiming that the BJP is heading toward defeat, Yadav said it was “evident from the changing language” and the “face of Baba CM, who could not sleep amid the imminent defeat”.

    Yadav accusing the BJP leaders of telling lies to people, appealed to the voters to vote for the pre-poll SP-RLD alliance candidates without any discrimination on grounds of caste and religion.

    While addressing rallies, Yada promised jobs to youth saying he would start recruitment in government departments soon after forming the government.

    He also promised to undertake a caste census in the state within three months of forming the government, saying all the discrimination done by the BJP will be undone by him by providing reservation and “due rights” to the people of all castes.

    He said the BJP will never undertake caste census and only make people fight. “The UP’s assembly poll is a big election. If UP is saved, the country will be saved,” he said, accusing the BJP government of ignoring the development of the Bundelkhand region and leaving it lagging.

    He repeatedly appealed to the people to vote for the SP-RLD candidates, saying the BJP is “a threat to constitution, democracy and development.”

    Asking people where industries were set up in Bundelkhand, Yadav said, “Income has been halved and inflation doubled by the present regime amid the increasing corruption. By giving false advertisements, they are saying that they have given jobs,” he said.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 9:14 PM IST
