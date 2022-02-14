  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enough to ruin Congress: Yogi Adityanath

    In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath stated, "The Gandhi siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to bring the Congress to its knees. Nobody else is required for that."

    Rahul Gandhi Priyanka enough to ruin Congress Yogi Adityanath gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that no external force is required to demolish the Congress Party since the Gandhi siblings are capable of doing it. In the run-up to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Adityanath made a veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he stated, "The Gandhi siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to bring the Congress to its knees. Nobody else is required for that." "This is what I told the people of Uttarakhand. I asked them why they felt they were burdening Congress by supporting it," he continued.

    Previously, during a public rally in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Adityanath stated: "Wherever there is small presence, both 'brother and sister' are enough to drive it down. As a result, it should be abandoned to its fate."

    Meanwhile, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that she is willing to give her life for her brother on Sunday, clearing out an apparent quarrel between them. "I am willing to give my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi), and he is willing to do the same for me. There is division in the BJP, but not in the Congress," she stated. The Congress national secretary was replying to a query on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statements about a possible schism between Priyanka and Rahul. "The disagreement exists solely in Yogi Ji's mind. It appears that he is saying this in light of a schism between him, Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji," she stated.

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi, says 'Can sacrifice life for him'

     

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Pramod Sawant exudes confidence about BJP winning more than 22 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant confident of BJP winning 22 out of 40 seats

    Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan contradicts Priyanka says no hijab leads to rape

    Karnataka Congress MLA contradicts Priyanka, says no hijab leads to rape

    No quarantine testing for international travellers arriving in India from today gcw

    No quarantine, testing for international travellers arriving in India from today

    Delhi schools reopen for nursery to Class 8 students from February 14 - ADT

    Delhi schools reopen for nursery to Class 8 students from February 14

    IRCTC to resume serving cooked meals in trains from February 14 gcw

    IRCTC to resume serving cooked meals in trains from February 14

    Recent Stories

    Football La Liga Luuk de Jong elated to salvage late draw for Barcelona against Espanyol (WATCH)

    La Liga: Luuk de Jong elated to salvage late draw for Barcelona against Espanyol (WATCH)

    Goa Election 2022 Pramod Sawant exudes confidence about BJP winning more than 22 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant confident of BJP winning 22 out of 40 seats

    Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan contradicts Priyanka says no hijab leads to rape

    Karnataka Congress MLA contradicts Priyanka, says no hijab leads to rape

    Super Bowl 2021-22: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win 2nd title, fans euphoric-ayh

    Super Bowl 2021: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win 2nd title, fans euphoric

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon