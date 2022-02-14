Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enough to ruin Congress: Yogi Adityanath

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath stated, "The Gandhi siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to bring the Congress to its knees. Nobody else is required for that."

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that no external force is required to demolish the Congress Party since the Gandhi siblings are capable of doing it. In the run-up to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Adityanath made a veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he stated, "The Gandhi siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to bring the Congress to its knees. Nobody else is required for that." "This is what I told the people of Uttarakhand. I asked them why they felt they were burdening Congress by supporting it," he continued.

Previously, during a public rally in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Adityanath stated: "Wherever there is small presence, both 'brother and sister' are enough to drive it down. As a result, it should be abandoned to its fate."

Meanwhile, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that she is willing to give her life for her brother on Sunday, clearing out an apparent quarrel between them. "I am willing to give my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi), and he is willing to do the same for me. There is division in the BJP, but not in the Congress," she stated. The Congress national secretary was replying to a query on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statements about a possible schism between Priyanka and Rahul. "The disagreement exists solely in Yogi Ji's mind. It appears that he is saying this in light of a schism between him, Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji," she stated.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi, says 'Can sacrifice life for him'

Also Read | UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre