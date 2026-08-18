A woman in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was murdered by her husband over a property dispute. The accused, Israr, confessed to electrocuting his wife, Nasreen, for refusing to sell a plot of land she had received from her parents. The post-mortem report confirmed multiple burn injuries from electric shock, including on her private parts.

A property dispute ended in the brutal murder of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, with police arresting her husband for electrocuting her, including on her private parts. Police said that Nasreen's post-mortem report revealed multiple burn injuries on her body, including her private parts, consistent with electric shock. Israr, the accused, admitted to the crime and told the police that he was upset with his wife for refusing to sell a plot of property she had received from her parents.

According to Nasreen's family, she feared selling the land would jeopardise the future of her five children. After almost 13 years of marriage, Nasreen and Israr had four girls and a boy. According to her relatives, she was frequently threatened and violently attacked as a result of the property dispute. They said that if she refused to comply with his demands, Israr would eventually murder her.

Nasreen had lately sustained injuries, according to her sister Haseen Jahan, but she had kept the abuse a secret from her family. “She came home perfectly fine, but there were injuries on her face,” Jahan said, adding that Nasreen had not disclosed what had happened to her.

Anurag Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, stated that a complaint was filed after the victim's uncle claimed that her in-laws were also responsible for her death. According to the officer, the post-mortem analysis verified that electric shocks had caused many injuries.

“The post-mortem report shows injuries at six places, including multiple burn injuries caused by electric shock. Electric shock injuries were also found on her private parts,” Singh said.