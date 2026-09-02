Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar met NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri, requesting the state's due share of funds and support for its development projects, including the potential creation of a 'second Bengaluru' as advised by the Aayog.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar requested NITI Aayog to take steps to provide Karnataka its due share of funds, including grants that were announced earlier in the Central Government Budget, according to a statement from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking at a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri at his official residence, Krishna, on Wednesday, Shivakumar emphasised the necessity of strong state-central collaboration in a federal system, noting that state development directly drives national progress. "Everyone should work together keeping the national interest in mind. Only if states develop can the country develop. In a federal system, states and the Central Government must work with mutual cooperation. After a long time, we got an opportunity to hold a separate meeting with NITI Aayog," hes aid.

'Second Bengaluru' Plan and State's Economic Prowess

Further, he requested that NITI Aayog should provide all kinds of support to the state. The Chief Minister said that the nation has huge expectations from Karnataka. NITI Aayog has advised setting up a second Bengaluru. "A proper plan will be prepared as per NITI Aayog's expectations. The steps taken by other states in this regard will also be considered. A comprehensive plan will be developed on how Karnataka can contribute to the country's development. All suggestions given by NITI Aayog will be taken into account," he said.

Shivakumar highlighted that the state produces 1.6 lakh engineers and 13,000 doctors annually, while Bengaluru alone hosts 26 lakh IT professionals. "Karnataka is in the leading position in the country in GDP, per capita income, human development index, technology and innovation, foreign direct investment, exports, startups, and IT services. Karnataka has the best quality human resources in the country. Every year, Karnataka produces 1.6 lakh engineers and about 13,000 doctors. Bengaluru has 26 lakh IT professionals," he said.

"The population of Bengaluru is also continuously increasing. The number of people settling in Bengaluru from all parts of the country is also rising. All these factors are increasing pressure on Bengaluru. Several ambitious projects have been planned and are in the implementation stage to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure," he added.

Shivakumar highlighted that the state achieved a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 32.81 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking an 8.1% growth rate.

Focus on Agriculture and Welfare Schemes

Highlighting the growth of the agricultural sector in the state, he said that after Rajasthan, Karnataka has the largest dryland area. "In this background, Karnataka should be specially considered by NITI Aayog," he said.

Shivakumar said that the State government has properly implemented the five guarantee schemes for the welfare of the people, spending more than Rs. 50,000 crore every year. Additionally, he said that the State government is spending around Rs. 20,000 crore every year to provide free electricity subsidy to our farmers. We have planned projects for the development of government schools. Our goal is to provide quality education at the rural level, he said.

New Governance and Investment Initiatives

Shivakumar also announced new governance initiatives, including the "Prajaseva" department for streamlined service delivery, a dedicated Foreign Investment Department, the "Bhoomi Guarantee" scheme for digitised land records, and an upcoming coastal tourism policy.

"We have started a new department called Prajaseva to properly deliver all government services to citizens. We started the Prajaseva department so that government schemes reach all people and services can be accessed easily. He said that a separate Foreign Investment Department will be established to support foreign investors. We have prepared a plan to develop tourism in the state. In this regard, a coastal tourism policy has been framed, and it will be approved in the next cabinet meeting," he said.

He added, "We have implemented the Bhoomi Guarantee scheme by digitising all land records. Karnataka has played an important role in the country's development, and NITI Aayog should provide all kinds of support for these works and for implementing these projects, he requested."

NITI Aayog Commends Karnataka's Trajectory

Lahiri commended Karnataka's trajectory while stressing that state development remains vital to national growth. "I am proud of Karnataka's development. To reduce pressure on Bengaluru, there is a need to seriously consider building a second Bengaluru in Karnataka, said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri. Karnataka has all the potential to grow rapidly. Only if states grow can the country grow and develop. Since Karnataka has a large dryland area, a plan should be made to grow more produce in dryland areas," he said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, the Chief Minister's economic advisor L.K. Atheeq, political secretary A.S. Ponnanna, Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, and other officials were also present in the meeting.