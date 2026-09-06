Kolkata and parts of South Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system and two cyclonic circulations remain active. A heavy to very heavy rain alert is in place.

A double whammy of a low-pressure area and two cyclonic circulations is behind the heavy rain forecast for Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal until Wednesday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has confirmed this.

They also said that the monsoon trough is quite active over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby areas, which means we can expect stormy weather in spells over the next few days.

South Bengal's Rain Forecast: Heavy Rain in 7 Districts till Wednesday

According to the latest update from the Met office, almost all districts in South Bengal will see light to moderate rainfall from today until Wednesday, September 9, 2026. But for seven of these districts, the warning is more serious – they are on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Sky Conditions:

The sky has been cloudy since the morning. There's a chance that dark thunderclouds could gather in the afternoon, which might darken the skies and lead to a sudden, intense downpour.

Rain's Impact and Waterlogged City

The record-breaking rain we've seen since the start of the week has already put a huge strain on Kolkata's drainage system.

Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 30.2 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at about 27.1 degrees. While the continuous rain has brought the temperature down a bit, the high humidity – between 79% and 90% – means you'll feel extremely sticky and uncomfortable the moment the rain stops.