Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi urged students to avoid excessive social media and focus on studies. He highlighted the Guru-Shishya tradition and announced plans to fill 45,000 vacant teaching posts and strengthen education from KG to PG.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi urged students to avoid excessive use of social media and misinformation and remain focused on their studies and career goals. Addressing the Teachers’ Day celebration at Secondary Board High School in Kataka, CM Majhi said students’ primary responsibility is to acquire knowledge and skills and contribute to their own and the country’s development.

CM on Education and Guru-Shishya Tradition

The CM highlighted the importance of the teacher-student relationship and said, “Education is not merely about imparting knowledge; it is a great process of building human beings" He highlighted the enduring significance of the Guru-Shishya tradition and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening education through free education from KG to PG, Shishu Vatika centres and the development of 2,200 Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Primary Schools.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "On Teachers’ Day, Hon'ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi joined the State-level celebration at Secondary Board High School, Kataka and interacted with students. On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged students to stay focused on their studies and careers, while avoiding excessive social media use and misinformation. He highlighted the enduring significance of the Guru-Shishya tradition and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening education through free education from KG to PG, Shishu Vatika centres and the development of 2,200 Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Primary Schools." On Teachers’ Day, Hon'ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi joined the State-level celebration at Secondary Board High School, Kataka and interacted with students. On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged students to stay focused on their studies and careers, while avoiding excessive… pic.twitter.com/F5unaF7qLB — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 5, 2026

Odisha to Fill 45,000 Vacant Teaching Posts

Further, the CM Majhi also announced that the Odisha government will fill 45,000 vacant teaching posts in schools over the next three years.

Other Educational Initiatives

He said Odisha has become the first state in the country to provide free education from KG to PG. He also said the government is constructing 2,200 Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary Schools for Rs 12,000 crore and has opened 45,000 Shishu Vatikas for pre-school children.

The CM Majhi further highlighted initiatives including mid-day meals and textbooks for Classes IX and X and the Shaheed Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana for tribal students.

The CM also paid tribute to teachers and felicitated teachers for their dedicated service in shaping students’ futures. (ANI)