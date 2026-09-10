Ujjain administration denies attempts to relocate the Khade Hanuman Ji idol, refuting social media claims. SDM LN Garg said no action will be taken without expert scientific opinion, assuring a solution will be found with devotees for Simhastha 2028.

Ujjain administration on Thursday clarified that no attempt has been made so far to relocate or remove the Khade Hanuman Ji idol, stating that any further decision on the matter will be taken only after obtaining scientific and technical opinions from experts.

Ujjain Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) LN Garg told ANI that misleading information was being circulated on social media claiming that the administration had made several attempts to shift the idol. "The issue concerning the Khade Hanuman Ji's idol relates to the faith of Ujjain's residents and devotees. Misleading information is being circulated on social media claiming that the Administration has made several attempts to relocate the Khade Hanuman Ji idol,"Garg said.

Expert Opinion to Precede Action

He said the administration has decided that no action regarding the relocation of the idol will be taken without seeking scientific and technical opinions from experts. "It is essential to clarify that, to date, no attempt—whether using machinery or manual methods has been made to relocate or remove the idol. It has been decided that no further action regarding the idol's relocation will be taken without obtaining scientific and technical opinions from experts. Experts will examine the structure of the idol. While the development works for Simhastha 2028 are important, preserving Ujjain's faith and heritage is equally significant. The administration will strive to reach a consensus-based solution through dialogue with devotees and experts. Development work for Simhastha 2028 is essential, and the religious faith associated with Ujjain is also our top priority. A solution will be reached through the confidence and cooperation of experts, the community of saints, and devotees," Garg added.

The SDM further stated that the matter is deeply connected with the sentiments of devotees and that a scientific assessment of the idol's structural condition is necessary. "This matter is deeply connected to the profound faith of the devotees. At the same time, a scientific assessment of the statue's structural condition is necessary. For the administration, the sentiments of the devotees, the safety of the idol, and Ujjain's religious and cultural heritage are paramount. The Administration fully respects the sentiments and faith of all devotees and citizens regarding the Khade Hanuman Ji idol. No step or decision will be taken without considering the sentiments of all concerned parties," he said.

Background on Relocation Attempts

The remarks came after the structure of a Khade Hanuman temple in Ujjain was reportedly demolished to widen a road, but efforts to move the idol using a JCB machine and crane have failed. The idol has not shifted even after nearly 10 days of attempts. (ANI)