A 24-year-old pregnant woman, Palak, died after a speeding car rammed into people outside a restaurant in Jhansi on Raksha Bandhan night. Palak, who was three months pregnant, had gone out for dinner with family after visiting her maternal home. Around 11 people were injured. Police arrested the alleged driver Shivaan.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman died after a speeding car crashed into people standing by the roadside in Jhansi on Raksha Bandhan night. The victim, identified as Palak, had come to her maternal home in Khushipura to celebrate the festival with her brother and family. Palak, who lived in Lalitpur, arrived at her maternal home on Monday evening. Later, she went out for dinner with around 10 to 11 members of her family.

Palak was three months pregnant

After eating at a restaurant, the group stepped outside and stood near an ice-cream cart by the roadside. Within moments, a car reportedly approached at high speed and crashed into the cart and people nearby, Aaj Tak reported. Palak suffered serious injuries in the collision. She was taken to hospital, where she died during treatment. She was three months pregnant.

Her father, Sudama Singh, said three members of the family were injured. His wife suffered serious internal injuries to her leg, while another relative sustained an injury and swelling in the hand.

Car hit people and vehicles

According to the family, the car had four to five people inside. They alleged that it was travelling at high speed and overturned after hitting the people. Some occupants allegedly tried to leave the scene.

The vehicle reportedly continued hitting people and vehicles near Parshuram Chowk, including an e-rickshaw, a car and motorcyclists. The ice-cream vendor was also seriously injured.

Another family was caught up in the crash while celebrating a birthday. Priyanshu, a local resident, had come to the area with five members of his family. Several of them were injured.

Driver arrested

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash. With help from local residents, the injured were taken to hospital. Navabad police officer Ravi Srivastava said the alleged driver, identified as Shivaan, was arrested near the Municipal Corporation gate and taken to the police station for questioning.

Police completed the inquest proceedings on Palak's body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to establish how the crash happened and determine the accused driver's role.

Palak had married Vikrant Singh Baghel just over a year ago on April 30, 2025