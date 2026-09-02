A formal complaint has been filed against a Telangana police constable over vulgar and misogynistic social media comments targeting TRS chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Complainants demand strict action and question the delay in the police department's response.

A formal police complaint has been lodged against a serving Telangana Police constable for allegedly posting vulgar, abusive and derogatory comments targeting Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha on a public social media platform.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, the constable allegedly used obscene and misogynistic language, along with defamatory allegations, while targeting Kavitha on social media.

The complaint alleged that the posts were intended to publicly insult and intimidate the TRS chief and raised concerns over the use of abusive language against a woman holding a prominent position in public life. The complainants have sought appropriate legal and disciplinary action against the police personnel concerned.

Concerns Raised Over Delayed Action

They also alleged that despite the matter being brought to the attention of the authorities and public outrage over the alleged cyber abuse, no legal or departmental action had been initiated against the constable even after 24 hours.

The complainants questioned the alleged delay in action by the police department, particularly as the accused is a serving member of the force. They said the matter raises concerns over accountability and the need for impartial enforcement of laws dealing with online harassment and abuse against women. Further details regarding the complaint and any action by the police department are awaited. (ANI)