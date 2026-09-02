The Gujarat government, guided by CM Bhupendra Patel, has sanctioned crores for the development of ten key historical, cultural, and religious sites. The initiative aims to enhance facilities for devotees and tourists, boosting local tourism and employment.

Under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is working to systematically develop the city's historical, cultural and religious sites.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Sanghavi has approved development works worth crores of rupees at ten key sites across the State. The projects aim to improve facilities for devotees and tourists at Gujarat's pilgrimage sites and tourist destinations.

Key Project Approvals Across Gujarat

An amount of Rs 5.06 crore has been approved for the development of the area around the historic Analgadh Fort and Mahakali Mataji Temple in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district.

Approval of Rs 3.31 crore has been granted for the development of basic facilities along the Mahisagar River near Chehar Mataji Temple in Bhadarva, Savli taluka of Vadodara district. The works will include a ghat, walkway, paver blocks, railings and landscaping.

Development works worth Rs 12.98 crore have been approved for the 'Development of Govardhan Parvat' project at Anjar in Kutch district. The project aims to boost tourism and improve the overall visitor experience.

At Mahakali Mataji Temple, also known as Mini Pavagadh, in Umrecha village of Satlasana taluka in Mehsana district, Rs 50 lakh has been approved for basic infrastructure works. The works include high-mast poles, street lights, lighting wiring, open drainage and kerb beams to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

An amount of Rs 18.91 lakh, including taxes, has been approved for repair and renovation works at Gora Ramji Temple in Dharampur, Valsad district. The works include repairs to the first floor and roof, plastering, painting, G.I. sheet work and flooring.

An amount of Rs 5.03 crore has been approved for the comprehensive development of the Unai Mataji Temple complex, a renowned pilgrimage site in Vansda, Navsari district. The works include development of Ramchandraji Temple and Hanumanji Temple, a circumambulation path, entrance gate, landscaping, compound wall, sump, cultural hall, dining hall and library.

Administrative approval of Rs 21.75 crore has been granted for the reconstruction of Jodhalpir Temple in Kesardi village, Bavla taluka of Ahmedabad district, along with other development works within the temple premises.

Vardayini Mataji Temple, Gandhinagar

Development works worth Rs 35 crore have been approved for the holistic development of Vardayini Mataji Temple in Rupal, a renowned pilgrimage site in Gandhinagar district. The project will also provide enhanced facilities for pilgrims.

At Valinath Mahadev Temple in Tarabh, Visnagar, Mehsana district, Rs 2.68 crore has been approved for installing a 100-kilowatt rooftop solar system and undertaking other electrification works. The project will promote clean energy and ensure reliable electricity facilities at the temple.

Iconic Development of Greater Gir Project

An estimated Rs 46.91 crore has been approved for tourism-oriented development works at various key locations under the 'Iconic Development of Greater Gir Project'. The project aims to further boost tourism in the Greater Gir region.

The development works will provide better basic facilities for devotees and tourists visiting from across the State. It will also create new opportunities for tourism and employment at the local level. (ANI)