UP Budget 2023: Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

UP Budget 2023: The Uttar Pradesh state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor in the state budget 2023-24. The Industrial Corridor is expected to transform the region and provide employment opportunities.

For the 2023–24 state assembly budget session, the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended allocating Rs 200 crore towards the Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor. The industrial township will be close to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and is anticipated to significantly increase job prospects for the currently considered underdeveloped southern Gorakhpur region. The aim of the project is to boost industrial development in the region, which is currently identified as a backward area, and provide significant employment opportunities.

The projected budget is significant because Uttar Pradesh, the nation's most populous state, will send 80 lawmakers to the lower house of Parliament in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for April–May 2024.

Also Read | UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment

According to state government representatives, Gorakhpur's industrial growth would turn the area into a "Greater GIDA" and attract investors who have showed interest in the region over the last five years.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had earlier given the go-ahead for the project's land purchase to begin. The budget is Yogi 2.0's second since he was elected as the head of the BJP in March of last year.

According to deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, the budget is "inclusive" and geared at the state's entire growth. The SP-led opposition protested over a number of problems as the budget session got under way on February 20. The BJP gained 71 and 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, respectively, and achieved a majority on its own. The future elections in 2024 will be crucial for the BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi, as they aim to win a third term in office.

Also read: UP Budget 2023: Rs 3600 crore for tablets for students; 3 Mahila PAC battalions being formed | Key points