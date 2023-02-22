Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Budget 2023: Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

    UP Budget 2023: The Uttar Pradesh state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor in the state budget 2023-24. The Industrial Corridor is expected to transform the region and provide employment opportunities.
     

    UP Budget 2023 Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    For the 2023–24 state assembly budget session, the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended allocating Rs 200 crore towards the Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor. The industrial township will be close to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and is anticipated to significantly increase job prospects for the currently considered underdeveloped southern Gorakhpur region. The aim of the project is to boost industrial development in the region, which is currently identified as a backward area, and provide significant employment opportunities.

    The projected budget is significant because Uttar Pradesh, the nation's most populous state, will send 80 lawmakers to the lower house of Parliament in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for April–May 2024.

    Also Read | UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment

    According to state government representatives, Gorakhpur's industrial growth would turn the area into a "Greater GIDA" and attract investors who have showed interest in the region over the last five years.

    Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had earlier given the go-ahead for the project's land purchase to begin. The budget is Yogi 2.0's second since he was elected as the head of the BJP in March of last year.

    According to deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, the budget is "inclusive" and geared at the state's entire growth. The SP-led opposition protested over a number of problems as the budget session got under way on February 20. The BJP gained 71 and 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, respectively, and achieved a majority on its own. The future elections in 2024 will be crucial for the BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi, as they aim to win a third term in office.

    Also read: UP Budget 2023: Rs 3600 crore for tablets for students; 3 Mahila PAC battalions being formed | Key points

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt gcw

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi AJR

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

    Fact or Stunt: Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim - adt

    'Fact or Stunt': Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details AJR

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details

    Mumbai bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details AJR

    Mumbai-bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details

    Recent Stories

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details AJR

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

    pro-wrestling They push who they want the crowd to be behind - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy-ayh

    'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt gcw

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video - gps

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for students - adt

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for student

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon