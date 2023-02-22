UP Budget 2023: Rs 3600 crore for tablets for students; 3 Mahila PAC battalions being formed | Key points

UP Budget 2023: The Yogi Adityanath government presented its annual budget for 2023-2024 in the state Assembly. Earlier, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the focus is likely to be on infrastructure development, health sector and education.

The second budget of the second term of the Yogi government was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday. As soon as Suresh Khanna started reading the budget speech, slogans of Jai Shri Ram were raised in the entire House.

Here are key important announcements made by Finance Minister:

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget, highlighting that there has been a 16.8% growth in state GDP and the employment rate is not at 4.2%.

To provide free quality education to the children of labourers, one residential school has been established in each division of the state.

Tablets and smart phones will be given to the eligible students of Swami Vivekananda Empowerment Scheme. A provision of Rs 3,600 crores has been made in the budget for the financial year 2023- 2024.

Under the UP Startup Policy-2020, startups are being promoted in the fields of agriculture, medicine and health, energy, khadi, education, tourism, transport etc.

In order to encourage young entrepreneurs to set up agritech startups in rural areas, Rs 20 crores are proposed for the Agriculture Accelerator Fund.

Keeping in view the law and order in the state, 03 women PAC battalions are being formed to ensure maximum participation of women.

At present, about 48,277 buildings are being constructed in 76 projects under the AHP component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Of these, 22,718 buildings have been completed, while the remaining buildings are targeted to be completed by March, 2023

A provision of Rs 2,538 crore 80 lakh is proposed for widening/strengthening and new works of major/other district roads

A provision of Rs 1,000 crores is proposed for the development of charitable routes.

In order to encourage the marketing of ODOP and handicraft products in the state, a provision of Rs 200 crores is proposed in the budget for the financial year 2023-2024 for the establishment of Unity Mall.

Related to illegal occupation of anti land mafia portal in the state 3,41,236 complaints have been received, out of which 3,39,552 complaints were disposed of.

Making a significant improvement of 12 places in the ranking of ease of doing business in India, Uttar Pradesh has come second in the country. The inclusion of states in the category of achievers after success is a clear proof of this.

He said, "The rate of growth in GSDP for the financial year 2023-2024 is estimated at 19%. In the era of global recession, the growth rate of the state's economy is encouraging. Before the year 2017, the unemployment rate of the state was 14.4%, today it has come down to about 4.2%."

Speaking about the G-20 conference, he said, "It is a matter of pride that India has got the distinction of hosting the G-20 conference of the world's most powerful group of 20 countries. Under this, 11 meetings will be organized in 4 cities of the state- Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Greater Noida."

Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in milk production, sugarcane and sugar production and ethanol supply. It is the first state in the country to pay subsidy to farmers on agricultural inputs through DBT.

To provide security to the general public and to face the challenges coming in the field of law and order, it is the topmost priority of our government to strengthen and strengthen the police system.

Identifying the hot spots of the districts most affected by child labor in the state, 490 gram panchayats/urban wards were declared child labor free and Naya Savera Yojana was implemented in which 30,287 children were connected to the mainstream of education.

This was the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government and seventh overall. The BJP stormed to power in the country's most populous state in 2017 and retained the power in 2022.

Meanwhile, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the focus is likely to be on infrastructure development, health sector and education. He stated that the "emphasis is on the infrastructure sector" and the "objective is to establish a $1 trillion economy" when speaking to the media in the morning.

"Organised crime has been eradicated from UP in last few years. The state has only moved towards development. Today, our second Budget will be presented. Our focus is on infrastructure sector and our goal is to achieve $1 trillion economy," Suresh Kumar Khanna added.