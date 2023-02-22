Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment

    In his budget, the finance minister announced a proposal of Rs 600 crore for Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of all girls of all classes. A provision of Rs 150 crore was proposed under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

    UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday (February 22) presented the state budget and announced a provision of Rs 1,050 crore under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana for 2023-24 financial year; Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows.

    In his budget, the finance minister announced a proposal of Rs 600 crore for Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of all girls of all classes. A provision of Rs 150 crore was proposed under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

    Also read: UP Budget 2023: Rs 3600 crore for tablets for students; 3 Mahila PAC battalions being formed | Key points

    In his UP Budget 2023 speech, the finance minister mentioned the recently held Global Investors Summit and said it resulted in 19,000 MoUs worth about Rs 33.50 lakh crore.

    "The state's contribution to the country's GDP is more than 8%. In the year 2021 2022, a growth of 16.8% has been registered in the Gross State Domestic Product, which was higher than the country's growth rate. The rate of growth in GSDP for the financial year 2023-2024 has been estimated at 19%. In the era of global recession, the growth rate of the state's economy is encouraging. Before 2017, the unemployment rate was 14.4%, today it has come down to about 4.2%," the minister said.

    Also Read | Snooping case: MHA gives permission to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    The finance minister also announced a provision of Rs 3,600 crore to provide tablets and smartphones to eligible students of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. A provision of Rs 60 crores is proposed for UP Information Technology and Startups Policy.

    Uttar Pradesh Budget sets an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore, creating 20 thousand jobs in next 5 years under UP Tourism Policy 2022, the minister said. Rs 200 crore has been proposed for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor.

    Also Read: Delhi mayor election to be held today after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates

    What is Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana?

    The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an innovative monetary benefit scheme that aims towards uplifting girl children in the state. The scheme offers monetary assistance under Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021 to the guardians or parents of two girl children in one family whose income does not cross Rs. 3 lakh. The scheme was launched on October 25, 2019, at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
