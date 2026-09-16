The Unnao-Shuklaganj Development Authority bulldozed an illegal plot on 10 bighas of land in Sheikha Basapur village. The land, valued at around Rs 13 crore, was being sold by developers without an approved map or required permissions.

In a major crackdown on unauthorised real estate developments, the Unnao-Shuklaganj Development Authority (USDA) demolished an illegal plot spread across approximately 10 bighas in Sheikha Basapur village under Sadar Tehsil. The estimated market value of the land is around Rs 13 crore, officials said.

According to administrative officials, the anti-encroachment drive was initiated following the directives of the District Magistrate to curb unauthorized colonies and unapproved real estate projects in the district.

Details of the Demolition Drive

Speaking to ANI about the enforcement drive, USDA Secretary and City Magistrate, Unnao, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that strict action was taken after developers were found selling plots without necessary statutory clearances. "On the DM’s instructions, illegal plotting in Sheikha Basapur village, Sadar Tehsil, spread across around 10 bighas, was demolished today. The plotting was being carried out by Pradeep Rajput, Raju Rawat, Suresh Shukla, and others without an approved map or required permissions. The land is valued at around Rs 13 crore," Manoj Kumar Singh said.

During the drive, the enforcement team, accompanied by local police and administrative personnel, used bulldozers to dismantle unauthorized demarcations, boundary walls, and temporary infrastructure built on the site. Authorities have reiterated that strict legal action will continue against land developers and colonizers undertaking plotting without an approved layout from the development authority.