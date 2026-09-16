The family of Pawan Yadav, a former village head shot dead in Prayagraj, demands an investigation and action. His son sought strict action against the accused and compensation, stating his father was the sole breadwinner for the household.

Family Demands Justice, Compensation

The family of Pawan Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj, has demanded an investigation into the incident and sought action against those responsible.

Pawan Yadav's sister, Urmila Devi, said that he was on his way to Handia when the incident took place. "He was on his way to Handia. There were three people on a bike. That is when the incident happened... I don't know who did it... I want an investigation into this," she told reporters here.

Pawan Yadav's son, Prince Yadav, said his father was the sole earning member of the family and demanded that the administration take strict action against the accused. "My father was shot dead in broad daylight under this government. All I want from the administration is for them to catch the culprits and eliminate them in an encounter. He was the sole provider for our household... I should be given adequate compensation," Prince Yadav said.

Police Launch Investigation

The incident took place in the Handia area of Prayagraj, where Pawan Yadav was allegedly shot by unidentified persons. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, A former village head, Pawan Yadav, was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified persons on a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Wednesday.

DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told ANI that police received information around 5.30 PM that a man had been shot by three unidentified individuals in Handia and was taken to a hospital. "After receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot. During the inquiry, it was found that he had died in the hospital. The deceased was identified as Pawan Yadav, who was a former village head," Gunawat said.

The DCP said police have obtained CCTV footage from the incident site and formed teams to investigate the matter. "Some CCTV footage has been obtained from the spot. A team has been formed in this regard, and evidence is being collected. Statements of the family members are being recorded for registration of the case, and post-mortem proceedings are also underway," he added.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)