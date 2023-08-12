Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of IFFCO's new nano fertiliser plant

Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed his participation in the inauguration of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Mooring Place, in addition to attending the foundation laying event for the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (August 12) laid the foundation stone of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative's (IFFCO) new Nano fertilizer plant during his 2-day visit to Gujarat's Bhuj. The Union home minister arrived at the Bhuj airport for the visit on Friday night for a two-day visit to the state. During the visit, the Union Minister will attend the inauguration of several new projects.

Shah confirmed his participation in the inauguration of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Mooring Place, in addition to attending the foundation laying event for the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Moreover, he is set to take part in a virtual ceremony that will mark the inauguration of several projects at Koteshwar.

In a social media post, Shah said, "Will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Also will attend the foundation laying of the BSF's Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar."

Furthermore, he outlined his day's agenda, noting, "In the later part of the day will visit the Border Out Post (BOP) near Harami Nala before attending the 'Freedom@75', an event celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav with inmates of the Bhuj Jail."

This visit to Kutch follows the ongoing Parliament monsoon session, marked by the Opposition's critique of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their perceived silence on the Manipur violence issue.

Addressing the concerns, PM Modi assured on Thursday that stability would be reestablished in Manipur, a region plagued by over three months of ethnic conflict stemming from clashes between Metieis and Kukis.

