Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Services, Data Protection Acts become laws after President Droupadi Murmu's nod; check details

    It should be noted that the bill had already received approval in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where the BJP holds the majority. Furthermore, President Murmu has also granted her assent to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill as well as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

    Delhi Services, Data Protection Acts become laws after President Droupadi Murmu nod; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has provided her approval for the conversion of the Delhi Services Act (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill) and the Data Protection Act into laws.

    Adding to this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal on Monday faced a substantial setback when the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill. The bill's passage has now solidified it into an act, granting the central government authority over various aspects of the national capital, including official appointments.

    Opposition betrayed people of Manipur; all they care about is politics: PM Modi

    It should be noted that the bill had already received approval in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where the BJP holds the majority. Furthermore, President Murmu has also granted her assent to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill as well as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

    It can be seen that the passage of the bill in Parliament as the first defeat of the newly stitched coalition of 26 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

    The opposition was hoping to beat the bill in Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA does not have the majority. However, parties like YSCRP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) came to the rescue of the ruling coalition.

    Instagram LIVE horror: Man kills ex-wife, two others in Bosnia; later takes own life

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort: Check timing, things to watch out for during August 15 celebrations

    Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort: Check timing, things to watch out for during August 15 celebrations

    Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad: PM Modi slams Opposition over Manipur, TMC party for Bengal poll violence AJR

    Opposition betrayed people of Manipur; all they care about is politics: PM Modi

    Greed prevents us from realizing the truth: PM Modi quotes Tagore at G20 Anti-Corruption Meet

    Greed prevents us from realizing the truth: PM Modi quotes Tagore at G20 Anti-Corruption Meet

    False propaganda being spread against UCC: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    False propaganda being spread against UCC: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    MiG-29 UPG replaces MiG-21 fighter jets at Srinagar Air Base

    MiG-29 UPG replaces MiG-21 fighter jets at Srinagar Air Base

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort: Check timing, things to watch out for during August 15 celebrations

    Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort: Check timing, things to watch out for during August 15 celebrations

    Bhola Shankar Box-office Day 1: Opens with 20-crore, unlike to maintain trend ATG

    Bhola Shankar Box-office Day 1: Opens with 20-crore, unlike to maintain trend

    International youth day 2023: Exploring essence, significance of theme LMA

    International youth day 2023: Exploring essence, significance of theme

    Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023 ATG

    Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023

    Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad: PM Modi slams Opposition over Manipur, TMC party for Bengal poll violence AJR

    Opposition betrayed people of Manipur; all they care about is politics: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon