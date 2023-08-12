Delhi Services, Data Protection Acts become laws after President Droupadi Murmu's nod; check details

It should be noted that the bill had already received approval in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where the BJP holds the majority. Furthermore, President Murmu has also granted her assent to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill as well as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has provided her approval for the conversion of the Delhi Services Act (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill) and the Data Protection Act into laws.

Adding to this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal on Monday faced a substantial setback when the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill. The bill's passage has now solidified it into an act, granting the central government authority over various aspects of the national capital, including official appointments.

Opposition betrayed people of Manipur; all they care about is politics: PM Modi

It should be noted that the bill had already received approval in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where the BJP holds the majority. Furthermore, President Murmu has also granted her assent to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill as well as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

It can be seen that the passage of the bill in Parliament as the first defeat of the newly stitched coalition of 26 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

The opposition was hoping to beat the bill in Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA does not have the majority. However, parties like YSCRP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) came to the rescue of the ruling coalition.

Instagram LIVE horror: Man kills ex-wife, two others in Bosnia; later takes own life