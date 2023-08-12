Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition betrayed people of Manipur; all they care about is politics: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Opposition displayed an apparent reluctance to engage in discussions regarding Manipur, leading them to speak in the Lok Sabha devoid of any rational basis.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 12) criticized the Opposition and said that the NDA government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aptly responded during the no-confidence motion to individuals propagating pessimism across the entire nation.

    Addressing the BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion."

    He further emphasized that the Opposition displayed an apparent reluctance to engage in discussions regarding Manipur, leading them to speak in the Lok Sabha devoid of any rational basis.

    PM Modi further remarked that members of the BJP operate with humility and are effectively garnering the support and affection of the people.

    On Thursday, PM Modi directed a fierce assault towards the Opposition, specifically targeting the Congress and labeled the no-confidence motion against the government as an unexpected boon, highlighting that the citizens placed trust in the government while expressing skepticism toward the Opposition.

    In a series of pointed comments, he ridiculed the Congress for their recent electoral setbacks, their singular focus on one family, and their history of inaccurate predictions.

    He also accused his adversaries of magnifying negative portrayals of India and advised them to brace themselves for an extended period in the opposition.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
