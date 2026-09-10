The Gujarat government's 'zero-tolerance' policy has led to speedy justice in POCSO cases. In a recent case, a man was sentenced to life in prison just 72 hours after the police filed the chargesheet for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The Gujarat Government has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy to ensure the safety of girls and facilitate strict and speedy judicial action against sexual offences. As a result, the justice process in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is progressing at an unprecedented pace across the state, according to the Gujarat CMO.

In a striking demonstration of swift justice, a Special POCSO Court in Kalol sentenced a 42-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, just 72 hours after the police filed the charge sheet in a case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Gujarat's crackdown on crimes against children

Hundreds of POCSO cases in Gujarat have seen speedy trials and verdicts, signalling a strengthening justice-delivery system and an intensified statewide crackdown on crimes against children, the release said.

According to officials, Gujarat recorded 1,785 judgments between 2022 and August 2026, including 908 life sentences and 16 death sentences. The figures reveal a substantial increase in judicial outcomes—from 194 judgments in 2022 to 499 in 2025. In the first eight months of 2026, courts have already delivered 346 judgments, including 241 life sentences and two death sentences.

Government's resolve for speedy justice

“There can be no mercy or leniency for anyone who casts an evil eye on girls in Gujarat. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has established fast-track courts and a robust legal framework for POCSO cases. As a result, victims and their families are now receiving speedy justice—not in months or years, but within a matter of days,” said Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“Reaching a verdict within just 72 hours of the filing of a charge sheet is the result of the excellent and scientific investigation carried out by the Gujarat Police and the strict and commendable approach of the judiciary. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Gujarat Police and the judiciary. Our clear resolve is to ensure that such offenders receive the strictest possible punishment, setting a strong example for society,” Sanghavi added.

Three-pronged approach by Gujarat Police

“Investigations into such cases are conducted with utmost sensitivity while ensuring the necessary speed and strictness. To ensure speedy justice for victims and their families, the police are particularly focusing on a three-pronged approach of ‘thorough investigation, strict action and speedy justice’ during the investigation process,” said G.S. Malik, Director General of Police (DGP).

He said that each POCSO case is being monitored to ensure that a charge sheet is filed promptly and that the case reaches the fast-track court without delay. In most cases, the police are filing charge sheets within 45 days, enabling court trials to begin without delay and ensuring that offenders receive stringent punishment in record time.

Over the past five years, the police have filed charge sheets within one to 15 days in 140 POCSO cases. Investigations were completed and charge sheets filed within 16 to 30 days in 1,339 cases. Similarly, charge sheets were filed within 31 to 45 days in 5,463 cases. (ANI)