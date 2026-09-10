Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao accused the ruling Congress and opposition BRS of disrupting the state Assembly session, alleging they are deliberately avoiding discussions on public issues like fee reimbursement to hide their respective failures.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused both the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS of disrupting the ongoing Monsoon session of the state Assembly, accusing the two parties of trying to prevent discussions on key public issues. “The Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly is witnessing no business because both the main opposition party and the Congress ruling party are abusing each other, both outside the House and inside it--not allowing the House to discuss the important subjects, including fee reimbursement,” Ramchander Rao said.

He alleged that both Congress and BRS were deliberately avoiding a discussion on fee reimbursement and wasting public money and the Assembly's time. “Both are trying to ensure they don't discuss anything in the House,” the Telangana BJP chief said.

Rao further alleged that the BRS was apprehensive that a discussion on various issues would expose its 10-year rule, while the Congress was concerned that its alleged corruption would come under scrutiny. “The BRS is also afraid that if these things are discussed, their ten-year rule will be exposed. Congress is also afraid that its corruption will be exposed,” he said.

He said BJP MLAs were demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the fee reimbursement issue and the 22A prohibited land issue.

BRS MLAs Suspended Amid Ruckus

His remarks came after Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday suspended more than 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting proceedings and raising slogans.

Those suspended included BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, KP Vivekananda and several other legislators.

The suspension followed a ruckus in the House after the BRS sought discussion on an adjournment motion moved by KTR over the alleged deterioration in law and order in the state, including alleged threats against BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS had also raised allegations of police atrocities against women MLAs and alleged death threats against KCR by Congress MLAs.

BJP Moves Motion on Employee Dues

Separately, BJP MLAs moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on pending Dearness Allowance and arrears of government employees and pensioners. (ANI)