Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar marked 100 days in office, vowing to serve the state. He listed achievements like job creation, AI university, free student bus passes, and a new grievance redressal department, calling it 'only the beginning'.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday marked 100 days in office, reaffirming his commitment to serving the people of the state and saying, “As long as I breathe, serving Karnataka and Kannadigas will remain my Sankalpa.”

In a letter to the people of Karnataka, Shivakumar said the first 100 days had deepened his appreciation of the responsibility of building a better future for crores of Kannadigas. “These are important steps, but this is only the beginning. I know your expectations are immense, as they should be. Your expectations are a reminder of your aspirations from the Congress government, and you have every right to demand this of us,” he said.

Key Initiatives in First 100 Days

Listing the initiatives undertaken during the first 100 days, Shivakumar highlighted 7.5 per cent reservation for government-school students in professional courses, free student bus passes, Rs 29,679 crore worth of investments cleared with the potential to create around 66,000 jobs, and 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas. He also pointed to the establishment of India’s first government-sponsored AI university, the introduction of AI education from Class 6 onwards, cloud seeding, and the Udyoga Nidhi initiative aimed at creating one lakh new jobs in 10 of the state's most backward districts.

Shivakumar said recruitment to 72,000 government posts had been initiated and a dedicated “Praja Seve” department had been created for grievance redressal under his direct supervision. “We are a government that listens and learns. When necessary, we have the courage to reconsider a decision or change course. That is the strength of a government that listens,” he said.

Vision for 'Drudha Karnataka'

Calling his vision “Drudha Karnataka”, Shivakumar said the state should be economically strong, socially empowered and technologically advanced. “The road ahead will not be easy. Our farmers, particularly those facing drought, remind us how much more needs to be done. The next 500 days demand greater determination and effort,” he said.

He also acknowledged the foundation of social justice laid by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said the five guarantees had provided support and security to families across Karnataka. “My Cabinet and I make you a simple promise: We will keep showing up. We will keep working. And for as long as I breathe, serving Karnataka and Kannadigas will remain my Sankalpa,” Shivakumar said.