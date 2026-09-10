The SIT investigating the illegal fetal sex determination case in Pune has arrested Rani Annasaheb Giri, wife of the prime accused. She has been remanded to police custody. The court also rejected bail pleas for four other accused in the case.

The investigation into the illegal fetal sex determination case in Pune district has gained momentum, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) making a major breakthrough. Rani Annasaheb Giri, wife of the prime accused Annasaheb Giri, has been arrested by the police. A court has remanded her to police custody until September 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail application filed by wanted accused Dr. Mandar Suresh Mali was rejected by the court earlier. The information was provided by SIT chief PI Santosh Tasgaonkar.

A case has been registered at Yavat Police Station under Crime Register No. 466/2026 under Sections 68, 91 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions. Following orders from the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, the investigation into the serious case is being conducted by the SIT in a detailed and technical manner.

Details of the Accused's Involvement

During the investigation, police found that Rani Annasaheb Giri was allegedly directly involved in the illegal fetal sex determination activities carried out at the residence of the prime accused, Annasaheb Giri. The findings were made during the investigation conducted on September 8, 2026. According to a police press release, the investigation also revealed that money allegedly received through illegal fetal sex determination activities was being deposited into Rani Giri’s personal bank account. Transactions related to the alleged offence were also reportedly carried out through the bank accounts of other accused persons.

Bail Pleas for Multiple Accused Rejected

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, Rani Giri was arrested on September 8 and produced before the court. The court subsequently remanded her to police custody until September 11.

Meanwhile, three accused persons who had previously been arrested in the case—Dr. Sumant Tukaram Shitole, Bapurao Jambale and Sachin Kadam—had filed bail applications before the Sessions Court in Baramati. During the hearing, the investigating officers presented substantial and technical evidence gathered against the accused before the court. After considering the arguments and the evidence presented, the court rejected the bail applications of all three accused, PI Santosh Tasgaonkar said.

The anticipatory bail application filed by wanted accused Dr. Mandar Suresh Mali, seeking protection from arrest in connection with the case, had also been rejected by the court earlier. The SIT is continuing its detailed and legally compliant investigation into the case. Attention is now focused on whether further evidence and additional accused persons will emerge as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)