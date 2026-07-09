A parked car suddenly rolled backwards down a steep mountainside before plunging into a deep gorge, in Jammu and Kashmir's breathtaking Gurez Valley, leaving stunned tourists helplessly watching.

A parked car suddenly rolled backwards down a steep mountainside before plunging into a deep gorge, in Jammu and Kashmir's breathtaking Gurez Valley, leaving stunned tourists helplessly watching. The dramatic incident, captured on video and shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a white car parked on a sloping stretch of road in the picturesque valley. Moments after the occupants stepped out to click photographs, the vehicle unexpectedly began rolling backwards.

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Realising the imminent danger, the tourists frantically ran after the runaway car in a desperate attempt to stop it. However, the vehicle rapidly picked up speed as it raced downhill, eventually crashing and tumbling into the gorge below.

Sharing the clip, Saini highlighted the importance of following basic parking precautions on mountain roads. His caption read, “A small stone behind your tyres can literally save your car. And please, use some common sense. If a spot looks risky, don’t park there just for a photo.” He added that the incident occurred in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, where the car plunged into the gorge shortly after the tourists stepped out to take pictures.

The footage quickly triggered widespread concern online, with many users pointing out how a seemingly harmless roadside stop can spiral into a dangerous situation within seconds. Several viewers speculated that the vehicle may not have been properly secured, with one commenter suggesting that the handbrake might not have been engaged.

Others stressed the importance of taking extra precautions while parking on steep mountain roads, including leaving the vehicle in gear, turning the wheels correctly and placing wheel chocks or stones behind the tyres to prevent accidental movement.