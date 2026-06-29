A viral video from Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has sparked debate over reckless tourism after capturing a group of passengers riding on the roof of a moving tourist vehicle along the region's treacherous mountain roads.

A viral video from Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has sparked debate over reckless tourism after capturing a group of passengers riding on the roof of a moving tourist vehicle along the region's treacherous mountain roads. Shared on X by Nikhil Saini, the clip shows the vehicle navigating Spiti's winding roads and steep gorges while several tourists remain seated on its roof, hooting and enjoying. The video's inline text identifies the operator as Balwant Tours and Travels.

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While the dramatic scenery may look thrilling, the footage has alarmed social media users, many of whom warned that the stunt could have ended in a devastating accident.

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Spiti Valley is known for its narrow roads, blind turns and deep ravines, making it one of India's most challenging driving destinations. In such unforgiving terrain, even a sudden brake or slight miscalculation can throw rooftop passengers off balance, with potentially fatal consequences.

The viral clip triggered widespread criticism online, with users questioning both the passengers' judgement and the tour operator's responsibility in permitting such dangerous behaviour.

Others demanded strict action against tour operators who allow unsafe practices in the name of delivering a more thrilling travel experience.

A user wrote, “BALWANT HOLIDAYS oprator to banned by spiti police & the vehicle needs to siezed”

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Another commented, “This gen is worse than older gen. Literate morons.”

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