A reckless driver allegedly turned a busy Mumbai road into a danger zone after speeding on the wrong side, reportedly hitting an elderly pedestrian and another man before threatening the person who confronted him.

A reckless driver allegedly turned a busy Mumbai road into a danger zone after speeding on the wrong side, reportedly hitting an elderly pedestrian and another man before threatening the person who confronted him. The shocking incident, captured on camera, has gone viral and prompted Mumbai Police to initiate action. The video was shared on X by Mumbai resident Bhavin Hirani, who claimed the incident unfolded near Inorbit Mall at around 9:09 pm on July 5. The footage shows a red car racing against traffic on the wrong side of the road, making abrupt turns and forcing oncoming vehicles to brake suddenly or swerve away to avoid a collision.

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As the dramatic clip progresses, the car can be seen weaving recklessly through traffic, repeatedly obstructing vehicles travelling in the correct lane and creating a serious threat for both motorists and pedestrians.

When Bhavin chased down the driver and confronted him over the dangerous driving, the accused appeared completely unfazed. Smiling throughout the exchange, he allegedly responded with the chilling threat, “Bohot marunga (I will beat you a lot).”

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Bhavin alleged that the driver struck an elderly man before also hitting him during the reckless drive. He further claimed that the vehicle had heavily tinted windows and displayed a number plate that did not comply with High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) norms.

Following the viral post, Mumbai Police acknowledged the complaint in the comments section, stating that senior officials at Bangur Nagar Police Station had been informed about the incident for necessary action.

The video has since ignited widespread outrage on social media, with users raising concerns over dangerous driving and lax enforcement of traffic laws. Many argued that a growing sense of impunity among reckless motorists is putting innocent lives at risk.

Several users demanded strict legal action against the driver, insisting that such behaviour cannot be tolerated on public roads.