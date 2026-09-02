Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay visited Salem to address agricultural welfare. He opened the Mettur Dam sluice gates for Cauvery delta irrigation and made a surprise visit to a farmer's house, gifting glasses to an elderly woman.

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay on Tuesday visited the house of a farmer and gifted his glasses to an elderly woman in Mettur. He undertook a significant visit to the Salem district, centring on agricultural welfare and irrigation support for the Cauvery delta region.

During his trip to Mettur, the Chief Minister combined official state duties with grassroots engagement by personally interacting with local farming families.

Water Released for Samba Cultivation

CM Vijay officially opened the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur Dam, releasing water to support irrigation across the Cauvery delta districts for the 2026-27 Samba cultivation season and local drinking water needs.

Surprise Visit to Farmer's Residence

In an unscripted stop, the Chief Minister made a surprise visit to the residence of delta farmer P Ramasamy in Chinnakavoor village near Mettur. During the visit, CM Vijay interacted closely with Ramasamy and his family members, inquiring about local agricultural activities, crop status, water requirements, and expressing solidarity with the farming community.

Large crowds of villagers gathered along the route to greet the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Water Resources Minister N Anand and senior government officials.