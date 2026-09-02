Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu launched the hub-and-spoke international flight operations at Ahmedabad airport. This allows passengers to complete all pre-travel formalities at Ahmedabad for seamless transfer to international flights.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday hailed the launch of hub-and-spoke international flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, asserting that the initiative has facilitated a major advancement in the country's international travel.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Union Minister recalled the shortcomings of the earlier system, stating that the process of passengers exiting the domestic terminal, collecting their baggage, and undergoing fresh check-in and re-immigration procedures was a major hassle. Highlighting the impact of the upgrade, Naidu noted that the new facility represents a significant intervention in international travel, adding that positive feedback from passengers has been deeply satisfying for the government. "For the first time, we have done it from this sector itself, and there is a lot of potential from Ahmedabad also--people flying to different parts of the world. Now, seamlessly, they are telling in their own words that earlier they had to come outside the domestic terminal, get out their bags and then recheck in, re-immigration and everything, which is a big hassle... So definitely, this is a great intervention that we have brought into international travel, and a lot of satisfaction just to get feedback from passengers. So our aim right now is it is a successful model now--to open it up for as many airports as possible. So we have 22 more airports to do, so we will start doing it now," said Naidu.

Seamless Travel from Ahmedabad

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday launched Hub & Spoke International Flight Operations from Ahmedabad, making it the third airport in the country to be integrated into India's Hub & Spoke framework for international passenger movement, after Varanasi and Amritsar. Its launch was attended by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On this occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, while explaining what changes for Ahmedabad passengers, noted that until now, a passenger travelling from Ahmedabad to destinations like Paris, Toronto or Sydney had to take a domestic flight to Delhi, manage separate bookings, handle luggage on arrival, navigate immigration queues at a large airport, and risk missing a connecting flight. Under Hub & Spoke, immigration, check-in and baggage check-through will now all be completed at Ahmedabad itself, with baggage travelling straight through to the final international destination.

India's International Aviation Hub Strategy

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Hub-and-Spoke model is a key component of the Government's International Aviation Hub Strategy, which aims to position India as the preferred aviation hub for Indian travellers by 2030 and a leading global aviation hub by 2047. The initiative aims to leverage India's strategic geographical location and extensive airport infrastructure to strengthen connectivity through Indian hubs and reduce dependence on overseas transit airports.

Under this first-of-its-kind framework, international passengers complete check-in, immigration and customs formalities at the originating spoke airport, which is itself an international airport, before commencing their journey to global destinations. After arriving at the designated hub airport, passengers can proceed directly to their onward international flight without repeating immigration or customs procedures. Baggage is transferred seamlessly, significantly improving passenger convenience and reducing travel complexity.

Economic Potential and Future Plans

Talking about its potential, Ram Mohan Naidu cited that 1.6 crore passengers last year travelled from Ahmedabad to Delhi to board international flights. He said that with the seamless journey of Hub & Spoke, Ahmedabad will be ready to invite a global audience from maximum destinations for the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The Minister said the benefit of greater footfall would flow to Ahmedabad's textile, pharmaceutical, diamond and gems, and engineering sectors.

The Hub and Spoke model is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including enhanced international connectivity from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, improved passenger experience, better utilisation of airport infrastructure, greater operational efficiency for airlines, and strengthened competitiveness of Indian aviation, said the Civil Aviation Ministry. (ANI)