Ahmedabad's SVPI Airport has launched international flight services under the Hub and Spoke model, becoming India's third such facility. This allows passengers to complete customs and immigration at Ahmedabad, easing transfers for international travel.

International flight services under the Hub and Spoke model have been formally launched from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad. Under this initiative of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ahmedabad has become the third airport in the country after Amritsar and Varanasi to be integrated into India's leading hub-and-spoke framework for international passenger traffic.

Gujarat's Growing Aviation Sector

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Hub and Spoke service, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's development journey is progressing rapidly, with the infrastructure sector playing an important role in this growth. He emphasised that under the 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' approach, more than 679 routes have been made operational under the 'UDAN' scheme, providing air connectivity to common travellers and turning the dream of air travel into reality. With the launch of the 'Hub and Spoke' service from Ahmedabad Airport, international travellers from Gujarat will directly benefit from the 'Ease of Travel', while passengers from smaller cities will be exempted from the boarding, customs and immigration processes. He highlighted that Gujarat is emerging as a prominent centre for the aviation sector through projects such as aircraft leasing and financing at GIFT City and the greenfield airport under construction at Dholera, the country's first smart city. These projects will also prove highly beneficial for the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit', scheduled to be held in January 2027.

Speaking about the state's airport infrastructure, he said that the state government is continuously accelerating the development of airport infrastructure, as a result of which a total of 19 airports, including 3 international airports, are currently operational in Gujarat. He added that the advanced greenfield airport being developed at Dholera, the country's first smart city, will provide new momentum to the economy of Gujarat as well as the country in the coming years.

National Vision for Aviation Growth

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the Hub and Spoke model has been launched from Ahmedabad in line with the Prime Minister's vision to take India's civil aviation sector to new heights globally. Given Ahmedabad's global connectivity, Gujarat's large NRI community and the needs of trade and industry, this model will play an important role. He stated that the Hub and Spoke model will provide easier connectivity from Ahmedabad via Delhi to around 15 international destinations. With passengers being able to complete baggage checks and immigration procedures at Ahmedabad itself, they will not face the hassle of repeating these procedures while changing flights at Delhi, making international travel smoother and more convenient.

He stated that in 2014, the country had 74 airports, which has now increased to more than 160. Over the next ten years, there are plans to develop another 100 airports in the country with the expansion of the 'UDAN' scheme. The civil aviation sector is emerging as an important means of driving the country's economic growth, employment and trade and industrial development. He stated that the growing air connectivity of Ahmedabad will give new momentum to sectors including hospitality, tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, diamonds and gems, engineering, semiconductors and manufacturing. He added that initiatives such as the 'UDAN Yatri Cafe', airport library and digital boarding pass are also being undertaken to further enhance passenger convenience and experience.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that, under Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the country's aviation sector is scaling new heights. With policy reforms in aviation infrastructure and the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) sector, India is rapidly moving towards becoming a global aviation hub. In the coming period, regional connectivity will be further strengthened and new airports and destinations will be developed under schemes approved by the Union Cabinet. He further added that Ahmedabad will emerge as a major centre of global connectivity owing to the large Gujarati diaspora spread across the world, Gujarat's strong business base and immense tourism potential.

Understanding the Hub and Spoke Model

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha said that, following the success of Varanasi and Amritsar, Ahmedabad's integration into the network marks a new era of seamless connectivity in the country. The 'Hub and Spoke' model will benefit passengers, airlines and airports alike. Under this system, travellers from Ahmedabad will be able to easily reach international destinations worldwide through major hubs in the country.

Notably, 'Hub and Spoke' is an airline operational system under which passengers from smaller cities (spokes) are brought to a major central airport (hub), where they are transferred to connecting international flights. Under this facility, all baggage, customs and immigration-related checks of passengers will be completed at the originating airport itself, eliminating the need for repeated security checks or check-in at the hub airport. Automated baggage transfer and simplified procedures will save passengers' time and reduce airlines' operating costs.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Chief Secretary MK Das, Director of Adani Airport Jeet Adani; Head of Corporate Affairs, Air India Group, P Balaji; Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Arya, officials of the Civil Aviation Department, representatives of Air India and Adani Airport, and other dignitaries. (ANI)