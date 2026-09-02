Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the National Mission on Natural Farming, setting a target to involve 8.5M farmers by 2030. He stressed making it a tool to boost income, reduce costs, and called for scientific benefit assessment.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a review meeting on various programs related to natural farming and the progress of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), as per the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare press release.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on the expansion of natural farming, farmer registration and certification, soil health management, training, research, market linkages, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and the socio-economic impacts of natural farming. During the meeting, a presentation was given on the progress achieved so far in natural farming, ongoing activities across states, farmers' participation, and upcoming targets under the mission. The presentation highlighted that currently, over 2.4 million (24 lakh) farmers across the country are engaged in natural farming, and a target has been set to bring 8.5 million (85 lakh) farmers under the National Mission on Natural Farming by 2030. The meeting emphasised the need to further accelerate the expansion of natural farming in the upcoming phases of the mission.

Focus on Farmer Income and Scientific Assessment

During the meeting, Chouhan stated that natural farming should not be developed merely as an agricultural practice, but as an effective medium to increase farmers' income, reduce farming costs, and make agriculture more sustainable. He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive and scientific assessment of the actual benefits accrued to farmers through natural farming. He stated that a comparative study of farmers' productivity, production costs, market prices, and net income should be conducted to clearly demonstrate how natural farming is proving beneficial for farmers. He added that while moving forward in the field of natural farming, special attention must be paid to reducing costs and securing better prices for produce.

Chouhan noted that by collecting farmers' experiences, scientific studies, and ground-level data, a comprehensive analysis should be prepared to create clear documentation of the economic and environmental benefits of natural farming.

The Agriculture Minister stated that the demand for natural and chemical-free agricultural products is continuously rising worldwide. India's farmers have a major opportunity to leverage this growing demand. He emphasised that farmers' incomes can be significantly increased through strong branding, value addition, certification, and market linkage of products generated via natural farming. The meeting also discussed the marketing of natural farming products, export prospects, and successful market models developed by various states. Additionally, the need to develop a robust value chain for natural farming products was highlighted.

Review of Soil Health Card Program

A detailed review of the progress of the Soil Health Card program was conducted during the meeting. The presentation provided updates on soil sample collection, testing, and soil health card generation carried out by various states. Chouhan emphasised that systematic compilation of soil health data is vital to measure the impacts of natural farming and build a scientific foundation. He directed that the soil status of fields belonging to farmers practising natural farming should be regularly assessed, and the available data utilised in future planning processes. It was discussed that Soil Health Cards can play a significant role in evaluating the impacts of natural farming and providing appropriate nutrient management advice to farmers.

Progress in Farmer Certification and FPOs

The meeting reviewed the progress of farmer registration and certification under the PGS-India Natural Certification System. The presentation revealed that 80,034 farmers have been registered. Furthermore, a total of 262 FPOs--including 100 natural farming-based FPOs and 162 organic farming-based FPOs--have been integrated into the certification system. Discussions were held on making the certification process more effective, enhancing farmers' market access, and strengthening the marketing of natural farming products through FPOs. Successful marketing models developed in various states and initiatives to provide better prices to farmers were also reviewed.

Natural Farming under Namami Gange

The meeting reviewed the progress of natural farming under the Namami Gange program. The presentation stated that across 45 districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, 97,125 farmers have been linked to natural farming through 777 clusters, bringing 38,850 hectares of land under its purview. Various aspects related to the expansion of natural farming, farmer training, and the dissemination of successful models in the Namami Gange region were discussed.

Chouhan stressed that model farms should be effectively utilised to propagate successful natural farming models to a wider audience of farmers. He directed that regular field visits for farmers should be organised so they can witness and learn from successful examples of natural farming firsthand. He stated that model farms developed by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agricultural universities, and other institutions should be developed as knowledge and training centers.

Integration into Education and Research

The meeting reviewed efforts related to bringing natural farming into the mainstream of agricultural universities and other educational institutions. Chouhan stated that agricultural students should be provided with practical knowledge of natural farming so that future agricultural experts can better guide farmers in this sector. He directed that natural farming-based training programs, field demonstrations, and practical learning activities in agricultural educational institutions be further strengthened.

Progress regarding the proposed establishment of Centres of Excellence for natural farming was also reviewed. Chouhan instructed officials to complete the processes related to the establishment of the Centers of Excellence within a stipulated timeframe to further accelerate research, innovation, capacity building, and technical cooperation.

Call for Coordinated Action

Various topics related to the expansion of natural farming, growth in farmers' incomes, improvement of soil health, certification, training, research, and market linkages were extensively deliberated upon, and necessary guidelines were issued to the concerned officials. Chouhan stated that to develop natural farming as a widespread mass movement, the Centre and states must work in a coordinated manner to increase farmers' income, reduce agricultural costs, and promote a sustainable agricultural system in the country.

The review meeting was attended by Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Atish Chandra, senior ministry officials, representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and other related institutions. (ANI)