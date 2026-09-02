Indian Air Force personnel rescued an elderly person from a flooded river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur. In a separate mission, Indian Army pilots conducted a high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif.

IAF Rescues Elderly Person from Flooded River

Demonstrating exceptional precision despite darkness and adverse weather conditions, personnel from the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully rescued an elderly person stranded in the middle of a fast-flowing river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

In a post on X, the IAF stated that the swift execution of the challenging operation ensured the stranded and exhausted individual was brought to safety. "Despite darkness and adverse weather conditions, an IAF helicopter from Western Air Command, successfully rescued an elderly person stranded in the middle of a fast flowing river in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. The challenging operation was carried out promptly, bringing the stranded and exhausted individual safely to shore. IAF- Always ready. Always there," said IAF.

Indian Army's Daring High-Altitude Evacuation

Earlier, Indian Army Aviation pilots executed a daring high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif on Saturday, defying fierce winds and treacherous terrain to pull a patient from a sheer mountain slope.

Operating at Aviation Limits

Operating at the outer limits of aviation capabilities, the crew faced a razor-thin window for success as the last available light of the day rapidly faded over the high-altitude zone. To operate in the thin air of 18,600 feet, where reduced atmospheric density drastically decreases engine performance and rotor lift, the aviators took extreme measures to prepare their machine for the ascent. All non-essential equipment was removed from the aircraft to lighten the load to the absolute minimum required for flight. The helicopter took off carrying strictly limited fuel to optimise lift capacity while preserving just enough range to complete the extraction.

Precarious Hover and Swift Extraction

Upon reaching the casualty's position, the flight crew encountered strong mountain winds and a steep slope with no conventional landing spot. With zero room for error, the aviators held the aircraft in a perilous low hover and executed a critical technical manoeuvre, holding the helicopter stable while balancing with just one skid touching the steep slope. The patient was secured swiftly into the aircraft before the crew lifted off and safely descended.

The successful mission highlights the operational readiness, technical skill, and compassion of Indian Army Aviation, underscoring their commitment to saving lives in the world's most hostile mountain terrains. (ANI)