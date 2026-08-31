TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien have replied to a Kolkata Police notice concerning an incident at the AITC office. Their lawyer alleges the police violated a Supreme Court directive by not uploading the FIR within 24 hours.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien have responded to notices issued by the Kolkata Police regarding an incident on August 27 at the AITC office. Their legal counsel, Arka Nag, on Sunday accused the Kolkata Police of failing to comply with Supreme Court guidelines regarding the timely uploading of FIRs.

Legal Counsel Alleges Violation of SC Judgment

Speaking to reporters, Arka Nag, the advocate representing Abhishek Banerjee, confirmed that a formal reply has been dispatched to the authorities. "A notice was issued by the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station to Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien pursuant to the incident which took place on the 27th of August in the AITC office at Camac Street. In view thereof, a reply has been sent on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee," Nag said.

The advocate further alleged that the police had violated a landmark Supreme Court judgment by not making the FIR public within the mandated 24-hour window. "The issue of the reply is very clear: it is the judgment of the Supreme Court of India that you have to upload the FIRs as soon as it has been registered, within 24 hours. But there was no compliance on behalf of the Kolkata police to that effect," he added.

Contempt Proceedings Initiated

Nag stated that the legal team has now initiated steps to seek accountability from the concerned police officials, citing a breach of judicial directives. "Accordingly, we have sent out a notice saying that it is required that contempt proceedings are drawn up against the erring police officers, and the attention of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Calcutta has also been drawn up in this issue," the advocate further stated.

Background of the Incident

The incident occurred on Thursday, after personnel from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, backed by the Kolkata police, removed the signboard reading 'All India Trinamool Congress' from a building on Camac Street that houses Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to social media platform X to criticise the administration, stating that the State is witnessing an erosion of democratic norms. (ANI)