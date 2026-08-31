Tamil Nadu Congress Minister S Rajesh Kumar has threatened that Congress ministers will resign from the state cabinet if the TVK, led by CM C Joseph Vijay, fails to support Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 elections.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar warned that Congress ministers will resign from the state cabinet if TVK fails to back Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 General Elections.

Speaking at the assumption-of-office ceremony of George Robinson, who took charge as the President of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee, the Congress leader on Saturday declared that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India in 2029.

TVK's PM Ambitions for C Joseph Vijay

Kumar's remark came after TVK leaders made repeated attempts to project Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a prospective prime ministerial contender from Tamil Nadu for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

This narrative gained momentum when PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna asserted that the nation's top office should be occupied by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

The issue picked up national traction after a survey conducted by a private media outlet ranked Vijay as the third most preferred prime ministerial candidate in the country, trailing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

TVK's Rise to Power and Alliance with Congress

The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by C Joseph Vijay, won 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, breaking the decades-long stronghold of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

TVK subsequently formed the state government with support from the VCK, IUML, Congress, CPI, and CPI(M).

Following the results, the Congress snapped its long-standing alliance with the DMK and submitted a formal letter of support to the TVK at its headquarters in Chennai.

The support came with a condition requiring the alliance to strictly keep out "communal forces from the government.