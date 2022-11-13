'Those who show courage will never join BJP': Tharoor on Assam CM's remark over Congress Prez polls

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in response to Biswa's remarks, said, "Those who show courage will never join the BJP. Only those who 'lack the courage to fight' might be tempted to join the saffron party."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said those who voted for Shashi Tharoor would 'join BJP soon' in response to the Congress party's 'so-called' presidential elections on Saturday. Biswa also referred to the 1,072 delegates who voted for Tharoor as the 'only democratic' people at the grand old.

"Before the votes were even counted, the result of the so-called internal elections within Congress was already known and announced. How does Shri Mallikarjun Kharge represent internal democracy? The only democratic members of Congress were the 1,000 delegates who dared to vote for Shashi Tharoor. I believe they will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party," said Biswa, as per reports.

On Biswa's comments, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Those who show courage will never join the BJP." Tharoor added, "One who lacks the courage to fight might be tempted to join the BJP."

Apart from him, Congress leader Salman Anees Soz has said that even if the BJP is the only party left, he will never join it as it has too many 'bigots.'

Soz tweeted, "I voted for Shashi Tharoor in the Congress elections. We were defeated, but internal party democracy won. If BJP were the only party left, I would not join it. It has far too many bigots, cowards, and opportunists for my liking."

A senior member of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, responded by retweeting the chief minister's comments and writing, "Bakwas (nonsense) has no limits for him."

According to Pawan Kharge, Sarma's heart is still in Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge was elected Congress president last month after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party's sixth presidential election in its 137-year history. In 24 years, Kharge became the first non-Gandhi president.

Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi, visited Kharge at his residence in Delhi and congratulated him. After the counting was completed, Tharoor's counting agent, Karti Chidambaram, declared that Kharge had won the election and that the Kerala MP had received 1,072 votes.

Over 9,500 of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates cast their votes at PCC offices and the AICC headquarters, making up the electoral college that was formed to select the party chief in a secret vote. The final judgement favoured Kharge, according to a statement from Tharoor. Additionally, he wished Kharge luck with his victory. "I humbly accept the final decision made by the party delegates. It's an honour to belong to a party where members can elect their president," added Tharoor.

"Senior party members like our new president bring a wealth of leadership and experience to the table. Under his leadership, I'm confident we can all work together to take the party to new heights," said Tharoor. Furthermore, he said, "The party owes an 'irredeemable debt' to outgoing President Sonia Gandhi for her quarter-century of leadership and for being the anchor in our most critical moments."

