Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'One face before us, different face in media': Cong slams Tharoor over irregularities allegations

    Shortly after Congress president election results were declared on Wednesday, Shashi Tharoor's election agent Salman Soz alleged that the election process in Uttar Pradesh was 'devoid of credibility and integrity'. Tharoor’s team wrote to Chairman of Congress Party's Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry complaining about extremely serious irregularities.
     

    One face before us different face in media Congress slams Tharoor on irregularities allegations in prez poll gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The Congress on Thursday slammed party presidential poll candidate and senior leader Shashi Tharoor over his charge of internal election being rigged.  On Wednesday, Tharoor was defeated by Mallikarjun Kharge, a party member who became the first non-Gandhi party head in more than 24 years. After the ballots were tallied, Tharoor's team complained in writing to Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress Party's Central Election Authority, about "very significant anomalies."

    In the four-page letter to Madhusudan Mistry, who oversaw the election, Tharoor’s election agent Salman Soz alleged “use of unofficial seals for ballot boxes, presence of unofficial persons in polling booths, voting malpractice” among other.

    Also Read | 'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

    The campaign team for Tharoor further claimed that "unethical procedures" were used to distribute delegate cards in Punjab. They also pointed out that PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was frequently seen inside polling places, "enabling bogus voting."

    Mistry said the complaint was "of a general type and had no validity," putting aside concerns about unfairness and the lack of a level playing field in the election after Tharoor's team submitted the complaint, expressing worry over "irregularities" in votes in Uttar Pradesh. Mistry noted that the complaint shouldn't have been made public.

    Also Read | It was quite clear: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment

    "I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you're satisfied with all our answers and different face in the media which made all these allegations against us. We accommodated your request and despite that you went to media alleging Central Election Authority was conspiring against you," Mistry said in his reply.

    On Wednesday, immediately after the results were declared, both Kharge and Tharoor claimed that the elections were fair and vowed to work for the Congress party together. Kharge received 7897 of the 9385 votes cast by delegates for the Pradesh Congress Committee while Tharoor received 1072. However, 416 of the votes were illegal.

    Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge sweeps Congress presidential elections; Shashi Tharoor congratulates him

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Aap Congress ki girawat': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee AJR

    'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

    'Aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah's 'AAP nirbhar' remark AJR

    'Aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah's 'AAP nirbhar' remark

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Tea shop owner replaces 4 time Shimla urban seat winner Suresh Bhardwaj reacts gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Tea shop owner replaces 4-time Shimla seat winner

    Preparations in full swing as PM Modi all set to visit Kedarnath on October 21 AJR

    Preparations in full swing as PM Modi all set to visit Kedarnath on October 21

    India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: Why Manchester United could be staring at a showdown old trafford snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: Why Manchester United could be staring at a showdown

    'Aap Congress ki girawat': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee AJR

    'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis becomes shortest serving PM in UK history gcw

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis, becomes shortest-serving PM in UK history

    Hollywood Black Adam twitter review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor drb

    Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NAM: NED Netherlands enters Super 12 after UAE edges past Namibia, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands enters Super 12 after UAE edges past Namibia

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon