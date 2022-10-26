Feeling relieved: Sonia Gandhi after Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress President

According to Sonia Gandhi, "This was a huge responsibility. Mallikarjun Kharge is now in charge. The country's greatest challenge today is a crisis of democratic values. Congress faces numerous challenges. The issue is how we approach it. We must move forward with full strength and unity to succeed."

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday, expressed 'relief' as Mallikarjun Kharge took over as Congress president, a position she held for nearly 23 years.

"I just said I was relieved today. I'll explain why I said that. I will remember and acknowledge the love and respect I received until my last breath. However, this respect came with a great deal of responsibility. I take on the responsibility in accordance with my abilities. I will be relieved of my duties today. Naturally, I am relieved," Sonia Gandhi said at the changing of the guard ceremony.

"This was a huge responsibility. Mallikarjun Kharge is now in charge," she continued.

According to Sonia Gandhi, the country's biggest challenge today is a crisis of democratic values.

"The Congress is confronted with numerous challenges. The issue is how we approach it. We must move forward and succeed with full strength and unity," she told a group of congressional leaders.

Mallikarjun Kharge (80) easily defeated Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election last week.

Critics questioned the election's fairness, claiming that Kharge, as the "Gandhis-approved candidate," was destined to win.

Many also believe Kharge will act as a proxy for the Gandhis, who are not running for the top job in Congress for the first time in 25 years.

The Congress has denied these allegations, claiming that its election was a huge success and proof of the party's democratic values. Kharge, who spoke after Sonia Gandhi, lauded her leadership.

"Sonia Gandhi was always truthful, and her example is unparalleled. Under her leadership, two UPA governments were formed, and the MGNREGA jobs scheme, the Food Security Act, and the RTI (Right to Information) Act were implemented," Kharge said.

Sonia Gandhi served as the party's interim President after Rahul Gandhi resigned as President after accepting responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat. Previously, Sonia Gandhi served as President from 1998 to 2017. Sonia Gandhi faced rebellion when a group of 23 members, including Shashi Tharoor, called for reforms and internal elections.

