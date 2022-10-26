Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Feeling relieved: Sonia Gandhi after Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress President

    According to Sonia Gandhi, "This was a huge responsibility. Mallikarjun Kharge is now in charge. The country's greatest challenge today is a crisis of democratic values. Congress faces numerous challenges. The issue is how we approach it. We must move forward with full strength and unity to succeed."
     

    Feeling relieved: Sonia Gandhi after Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress President - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday, expressed 'relief' as Mallikarjun Kharge took over as Congress president, a position she held for nearly 23 years.

    "I just said I was relieved today. I'll explain why I said that. I will remember and acknowledge the love and respect I received until my last breath. However, this respect came with a great deal of responsibility. I take on the responsibility in accordance with my abilities. I will be relieved of my duties today. Naturally, I am relieved," Sonia Gandhi said at the changing of the guard ceremony.

    "This was a huge responsibility. Mallikarjun Kharge is now in charge," she continued.

    According to Sonia Gandhi, the country's biggest challenge today is a crisis of democratic values.

    "The Congress is confronted with numerous challenges. The issue is how we approach it. We must move forward and succeed with full strength and unity," she told a group of congressional leaders.

    Mallikarjun Kharge (80) easily defeated Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election last week.

    Critics questioned the election's fairness, claiming that Kharge, as the "Gandhis-approved candidate," was destined to win.

    Many also believe Kharge will act as a proxy for the Gandhis, who are not running for the top job in Congress for the first time in 25 years.

    The Congress has denied these allegations, claiming that its election was a huge success and proof of the party's democratic values. Kharge, who spoke after Sonia Gandhi, lauded her leadership.

    "Sonia Gandhi was always truthful, and her example is unparalleled. Under her leadership, two UPA governments were formed, and the MGNREGA jobs scheme, the Food Security Act, and the RTI (Right to Information) Act were implemented," Kharge said. 

    Sonia Gandhi served as the party's interim President after Rahul Gandhi resigned as President after accepting responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat. Previously, Sonia Gandhi served as President from 1998 to 2017. Sonia Gandhi faced rebellion when a group of 23 members, including Shashi Tharoor, called for reforms and internal elections.

    Also Read: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes charge as Congress president

    Also Read: 'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

    Also Read: 'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All Congress Working Committee members resign to let new Congress president; here's why AJR

    All Congress Working Committee members submit resignations to Congress president; here's why

    Made in India Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    India's own Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    Gujarati New Year 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders extend wishes to poll-bound state AJR

    Gujarati New Year 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders extend wishes to poll-bound state

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital under fire over platelets row 'illegal'; receives Bulldozer threat AJR

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station; no casualties reported AJR

    53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station; no casualties reported

    Recent Stories

    All Congress Working Committee members resign to let new Congress president; here's why AJR

    All Congress Working Committee members submit resignations to Congress president; here's why

    football champions league psg vs maccabi haifa christophe galtier calls trio of messi neymar mbappe as the holy grail snt

    PSG boss Galtier calls trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as the 'Holy Grail' after huge Champions League win

    Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook greetings to share with loved ones gcw

    Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook greetings to share with loved ones

    football Courtois left fuming after 'sleeping' Real Madrid suffer Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig snt

    Courtois left fuming after 'sleeping' Real Madrid suffer Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details AJR

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon