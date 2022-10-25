Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM

When discussing multi-cultural and multi-religious acceptance, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it is 'shocking' that the BJP does not have a single Muslim MP.

The remarkable selection of Rishi Sunak, the UK's first Indian-origin Hindu Prime Minister, who took office at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, has sparked a debate in India, with the opposition questioning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the possibility of a parallel political development in the country. When discussing multi-cultural and multi-religious acceptance, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the BJP, saying it is 'shocking' that a party like the BJP does not have a single Muslim MP.

Following former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's subtle jab at the BJP, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has fired back at the saffron party, asking its supporters if they could imagine a Prime Minister or even a Chief Minister from a community other than Hindus.

In response to Rishi Sunak's appointment, Tharoor said it is exceptional on numerous levels. "You can see that Britain has outgrown its racism, demonstrated enormous readiness to absorb and admit people of various religious beliefs, and, above all, they have looked at their quality," he said.

Before advocating that a country could recognise merit, he stated that we should be willing to look beyond caste, religion, class, language, and geography.

In questioning the BJP's stance on other religions, the Congress politician stated that a party like the BJP does not have a single Muslim MP in Parliament today, a disturbing condition that has never existed.

"Can BJP supporters imagine a PM from a different background or a BJP CM from either, the Islamic or Christian faiths? I don't think so," he concluded.

Sunak, a 42-year-old devoted Hindu, was sworn in as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister earlier today during an audience with King Charles III, a day after being chosen the Conservative Party's new leader in a historic leadership race.

The former investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 210 years.

