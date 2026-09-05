SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Afzal Ansari slammed the UP govt for the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur. Yadav said those who demolish religious places can't be 'Sanatani', while Ansari called it a diversion tactic ahead of elections.

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari criticised Uttar Pradesh government over demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, saying that no religion meant to insult another and everyone's faith should be respected. "We believe no religion is meant to insult another. Everyone’s faith should be respected... As elections approach, the government is trying to divert attention from issues like jobs, livelihoods and the public’s interests...," Ansari told ANI.

'Demolishers Can Never Be Sanatani': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, speaking on the Saharanpur mosque demolition, said that those who demolish religious places and disrespect other faiths "can never be Sanatani".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Those who demolish can never be Sanatani who don't respect other religions. They can never be Sanatani who play with others' faith. They can never be Sanatani, and a true Hindu can never disrespect another."

"We have learned this in Sanatan Dharma, and the definition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam tells us that our whole society, the whole earth, is a family. So, if it is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and that is our Sanatan's education, then no true Sanatani, true Hindu will play with the faith of another religion," he added.

Demolition Followed Court Order

The remarks came after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order.

The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the demolition was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours. (ANI)