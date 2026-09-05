Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ‘Krishna-Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak’ event, stating such shows should be held across India to teach youth about culture and values, which he believes English-medium education is distancing them from.

‘Performances can leave an impression on young minds’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attended the ‘Krishna-Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak’ event in Delhi and said such performances should take place in every nook and corner of India, as they can leave an impression on young minds about the country’s culture, spirituality and values.

“This performance should truly take place in every nook and corner of India. In every corner of India. Today’s English-medium education is taking our young children quite far away from all these things. But I know that when our child witnesses these performances, it will certainly leave an impression on their consciousness about what our country is, what our Bharat is, what spirituality is, what God is, and who the Supreme Creator governing this entire universe is,” Rajnath Singh said.

He said such performances can awaken a natural understanding among children about “why we exist, where we come from, how we are, what purpose we serve, and how long we will be here.”

‘Soldier attains moksha defending motherland’

The Defence Minister also linked the message of the performance to the armed forces, saying that when a soldier stands at the border to protect the country, the desire in his heart is that if he attains martyrdom while defending his motherland, he will attain moksha (salvation) and God.

“And what is the ultimate aspiration of human life? Salvation (moksha). Liberation from all the bonds of life,” he said.

Rajnath Singh praises Manoj Muntashir's performance

Singh also praised the performance presented by writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, calling it extraordinary and unforgettable. He said it was his good fortune to witness the spectacle on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and congratulated the directors and artists involved in the presentation.

“It is wondrous! You all have created something truly magnificent. It will be inspirational for everyone,” Singh said.

He said the presentation spoke about several aspects concerning goodness and evil and congratulated the artists for their performances.

“All the artists who performed, I was watching very attentively. It was phenomenal. In the performance of any artist, there was absolutely no room left to find any flaw whatsoever. All of you deserve heartfelt congratulations,” he said.

Singh also extended his wishes on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan and prayed for a long life for Manoj Muntashir, his wife and the entire team so that they continue to guide and inspire people.

“The emotion you have in your hearts after this performance, take that very emotion back with you. In that lies the fulfilment of today, and in that lies the meaning of life for the future,” he said.