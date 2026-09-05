Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy, highlighting its 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 2026 during SRCC's centenary. He credited PM Modi and urged students to help build a 'Viksit Bharat' in 21 years.

India Fastest-Growing Economy, Says Union Minister

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world, highlighting the country's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026 during the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Addressing the event in Delhi, Joshi said, "In the first quarter of 2026, GDP growth reached 7.8%. At a time when the world is grappling with so many problems and economic crises, India stands as the fastest-growing economy in the entire world today. That is India's advantage; that is the leadership of our Prime Minister."

SRCC's 100-Year Journey and 'Viksit Bharat' Goal

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to SRCC, the Union Minister said, "When the Prime Minister came here in 2013, he was the Chief Minister at that time. Today, as the Prime Minister of India, he has visited Shri Ram College of Commerce for the first time."

He also extended greetings to teachers on Teachers' Day and highlighted SRCC's 100-year journey. "Today is also Teachers' Day. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the teachers. This year marks the completion of 100 years of SRCC. Running an institution for 100 years while maintaining the same reputation is a very significant achievement," Joshi said.

Reflecting on SRCC's history and India's development goals, he said, "In 1926, SRCC was established. After that—meaning 21 years after 1926—we achieved independence. Today, the Prime Minister has given us a call that in the coming 21 years, India must become a Viksit Bharat and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

He added, "In achieving this, a tremendous responsibility rests upon your shoulders. To the students seated here today, I would humbly like to remind you: you are the primary beneficiaries of this Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi Participates in Centenary Celebrations

Meanwhile, PM Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's prestigious SRCC on Saturday. After the lighting of the lamp, college authorities presented the Prime Minister with a commemorative framed memento in honour of the completion of 100 years of SRCC.

Notably, PM Modi opted to travel by the Delhi Metro to reach the campus in North Delhi, engaging with students and fellow passengers during the journey.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister lauded SRCC's rich legacy in higher education and its contributions to the nation. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University's iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," he said.

The Centenary Celebrations coincide with Teachers' Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society. (ANI)