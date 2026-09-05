Over 118 people sustained injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai. While dozens are still undergoing treatment, a separate incident saw a 7-year-old boy die after a brick column collapsed during a local celebration in Malad West.

At least 118 people were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai on Saturday, according to information received from government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals.

City-Wide Injury Statistics

According to an official update, five injured persons have been admitted, 80 are undergoing treatment, while 33 have been discharged from hospitals.

Civic hospitals reported 83 injured cases, with one person admitted, 67 under treatment and 15 discharged.

Eastern Suburban (ES) hospitals reported 21 injured persons, including four admitted, seven under treatment and 10 discharged.

Western Suburban (WS) hospitals reported 14 injured cases, with six persons undergoing treatment and eight discharged.

Reports from Individual Hospitals

Among individual hospitals, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital reported the highest number of injured persons at 29, with 14 under treatment and 15 discharged.

Nair Hospital reported 17 injured cases, all of whom have been discharged, while Sion Hospital reported seven injured persons, who have also been discharged.

Rajawadi Hospital reported 13 injured cases, including four admitted, four under treatment and five discharged.

Hinduja Hospital reported eight injured persons, all of whom are undergoing treatment, while Potdar Hospital reported 11 injured cases, with all patients under treatment.

7-Year-Old Boy Dies in Separate Incident

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during a local Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai’s Malad West area on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, Chikuwadi, Malvani, Marve Road, at around 3 pm.

According to officials, children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own, with the rope tied between a tree and a brick column of a ground-floor structure. During the activity, the column collapsed, causing a head injury to the child.

The injured boy, identified as Rudra Kadam, was immediately shifted to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ward staff and police teams were mobilised following the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)