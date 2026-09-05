Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, including Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, expressed dissatisfaction with the NIA court's verdict in the Jhiram Ghati case, alleging the probe covered up a political conspiracy and ignored major security lapses.

Following the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court's verdict convicting 10 accused in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati massacre, top Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the NIA’s investigation covered up a "larger political conspiracy" and ignored massive security lapses. The court in Jagdalpur found all 10 accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. The court has reserved the announcement of the quantum of punishment until September 16.

'NIA has covered up things'

Reacting to the verdict, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the depth of the NIA's probe. "We respect the court's decision, but the NIA's investigation has been controversial. The 10 people who were sentenced were not first-class Naxalite leaders. The leaders whose names were recorded in the FIR were removed by the NIA. There is no mention of any conspiracy in it," Baghel stated. He further added, "No action was taken against the officers who were deployed for security at that time. The NIA has covered up things; true justice has not been served."

Unexplained Security Withdrawal Highlighted

Former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, who was the in-charge of the Parivartan Yatra programme in 2013, highlighted the unexplained withdrawal of security on the day of the attack. "I will not be satisfied until the investigation into the Jhiram incident reaches those responsible for allowing the incident to happen. Nand Kumar Patel had made me the in-charge of the programme. In that capacity, I had provided information to the DGP, IG, and others in the police department that this was a six-to-seven-day programme in the Bastar division," Singh Deo said.

Recounting the security failure, he added, "On the first day, when we went to Bijapur, we were provided with full security. On the second day, when we went to Dantewada, Bakawand, and other places, we again had full security. But on the third day, when we were travelling towards Sukma, we did not see a single police or paramilitary personnel anywhere on the route. Why and how did this happen? How were the Naxals allowed the opportunity to carry out the attack? The firing continued for 45 minutes to an hour. Where was our police force? Until this comes to light, I will never be satisfied."

'Where are the Political Conspirators?'

Echoing similar sentiments, former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay alleged that the then-BJP government under Raman Singh failed to provide requested security. "The 'Parivartan Yatra' was going on. During the Parivartan Yatra, Nand Kumar Patel ji had requested sufficient security from the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which was the government at the time, the Raman Singh government. Security was not provided," Upadhyay said.

He contended that the convicts are merely foot soldiers. "Currently, the people who have been caught are just the ordinary ones who committed the murders. But where are those who hatched the political conspiracy behind these murders? Justice hasn't been served yet. I don't believe justice will be served until we get to the root of the matter. There are still many layers to be unfolded in this. It was a major conspiracy," he added. (ANI)